Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa promotes Jing Butler to Director of Sales

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is pleased to announce that it has promoted Jing Butler to serve as Director of Sales.

Butler has been a member of The Westin Riverfront sales team for more than a decade, rising from an Executive Meetings Manager to serve as the Associate Director of Sales for the past three years. A Certified Hospitality Sales Professional, Butler is a graduate of Switzerland’s IHTTI School of Hotel Management. She previously held sales positions at the Aloft Charleston Airport and Convention Center, The Arrabelle at Vail Square and the Vail Cascade Resort by Destination Hotels & Resorts.

Located in the heart of Colorado’s Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Dedicated to sustainability, the Silver LEED certified Westin Riverfront features more than 23,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

The Westin Riverfront recently added two modern new event spaces – the Talons Suite and the Osprey Suite, both featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and ideal for social functions, intimate dinners, receptions and board meetings.

The resort is home to Stoke & Rye, an American grill by Chef Richard Sandoval, and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals and snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music. The Athletic Club at The Westin and Spa Anjali feature 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views, along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-yard outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs. The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Peloton, Pilates Barre and Vinyasa Flow. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer and fall.

For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.