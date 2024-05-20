Colorado celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day on Wednesday, May 22

Colorado Web3 industry leaders on Monday issued the following press release on PizzaDAO‘s 4th annual Global Pizza Party in honor of Bitcoin Pizza Day on Wednesday, March 22:

Wednesday marks Bitcoin Pizza Day, a celebration to mark 14 years since Bitcoin was first used to buy two pizzas – roughly $600 million today! On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz bought two pizzas for 10,000 BTC.

Colorado Web3 industry leaders will celebrate PizzaDAO’s 4th annual Global Pizza Party at Seedstock Brewery on Colfax in Denver on Wednesday night. Well over 10,000 total attendees are expected to celebrate the day across more than 100 cities worldwide.

Colorado has a thriving Web3 industry, and Denver is home to the largest industry conference in the world, ETHDenver, which is a testament to the growing significance of the industry within Colorado.

Colorado industry leaders are hoping for Congress to pass a regulatory framework for the industry. One such regulatory solution is the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), which is expected to head to a House floor vote this week.

Local industry leaders says FIT21 would bring clarity to the industry by providing balanced, clear rules while also providing robust consumer protection. The legislation would be a step forward in ensuring that companies leading this emerging industry can remain in Colorado, instead of going overseas to more favorable regulator environments.