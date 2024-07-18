Carnival at Eagle County Fair and Rodeo runs July 23-27

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Sun Valley Rides Carnival:

Sun Valley Rides Carnival, a unique and exciting event, will be part of the 85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo. The carnival will feature a variety of thrilling rides such as the Majestic Ferris Wheel, Space Shuttle, Ripsaw, Thea’s Zoo, and Flying Pink Elephants. In addition, there will be delicious food concessions including caramel apples and cotton candy, and a range of games of skill and luck to enhance the carnival experience.

Presale wristbands are available from 1 to 4 p.m., 7/16 -7/21/2024, or until sold out at the Fair Office located at 0426 Fairgrounds Road at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in the town of Eagle. Presale wristbands are $25 for one day of rides and are cash only.

Please leave all pets at home as they are not allowed at the carnival.

Rodeo tickets are not required for access to the carnival.