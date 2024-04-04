Bookworm of Edwards packed with events as ski season winds down

The Bookworm of Edwards recently issued the following press release on its full slate of April and May events:

From the One Book One Valley, to a National Poetry Month celebration, virtual author events, board game club, a duo author event on Western Colorado history, a dive into the importance of our local water, and Firefighter Storytime on International Firefighters Day, there’s something exciting coming up for everyone! Go to the Bookworm of Edwards website for more information and to reserve a spot.