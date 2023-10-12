Boebert baselessly blasts Biden on Israel, Iran as she backs Jordan for speaker

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents part of Eagle County in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District, signs guns in Ouray during a fundraiser on Saturday.

During Saturday’s Ouray County Lincoln Day Dinner, the annual fundraiser featured keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) alongside Colorado Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose) and Sen. Cleave Simpson (R-Alamosa). During her remarks, Boebert blamed the Biden administration for Hamas’ attack against Israel.

“I don’t support Israel because I’m a Republican, I support Israel because I’m a Christian,” said Boebert. “God told us, ‘Those who bless Israel will be blessed.’ That is one of the reasons our nation is so blessed, that God has not given up on us, because Israel is our ally. But we have an administration that gives $6 billion to Iran, and then lies about where that money goes to. [U.S. Rep.] Cory Mills [R-FL] had a great article in The Washington Examiner today. This is a combat veteran serving in Congress for Florida’s 7th District. I posted it up on my Twitter. But that’s firsthand experience of what goes on in the Middle East. He exposes the lies of this administration that says that $6 billion, none of it has been spent, and none of it went towards what’s happening. That is an absolute lie.”

Boebert’s claims that the Biden administrations $6 billion prisoner swap deal with Iran, in which five U.S. citizens detained by Tehran were allowed to leave the country in exchange for the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds that had been frozen in South Korea and five Iranians held in the United States being allowed to leave, has been refuted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others. And those funds, as of Thursday, are now back on hold, according to multiple sources.

U.S. Rep Jason Crow (D-CO), also a combat veteran serving in Congress, responded to Boebert’s claims on X, noting, “This is false. And grotesque politics amidst a horrible situation. Facts: 1. Not ONE PENNY of that money has been transferred. All still in Doha. 2. These funds will NEVER go to Iran. 3. The money can ONLY be used for future purchase of humanitarian supplies. No friend of Israel would politicize this attack.”

Boebert also attacked Biden over immigration, citing a hoax story about veterans being removed from temporary shelters to make room for migrants. “Do you know that sanctuary state Colorado is now begging Texas not to send illegal aliens here?” said Boebert. “Every state is a border state. We see New Yorkers outraged at what is happening. Our veterans, removed from veterans homes to help illegal aliens. This is a nationwide crisis. This is Biden’s border crisis. And even Biden is saying, ‘I guess we can build a wall.’”

Boebert’s claims about homeless veterans comes from a May New York Post storythat 20 veterans staying in a Newburgh, N.Y., hotel had been kicked out by management to make room for incoming migrants being housed through county funding. The Yerik Israel Toney Foundation claimed they had to scramble to find new housing for the veterans.

According to the Military Times, “As the story was picked up by national media, details began to unravel. Veterans Affairs officials said they had no record of any direct work with the New York charity, or any reports of veterans in need of help from local partners. They also said their requests to speak with the veterans were refused by foundation leaders. On May 17, the Mid Hudson News reported that hotel officials had no record of any payments by the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation or of homeless veterans using their location for temporary housing.”

Boebert also discussed the battle over the next speaker of the House. “I shed no tears for [Rep.] Kevin McCarthy [R-CA] being gone,” she said. “Now we have two options. [Rep.] Steve Scalise [R-LA], or the member of Congress that has been my mentor, founder of the Freedom Caucus, whom I’ve endorsed, [Rep.] Jim Jordan [R-OH]. I think Jim will do a fantastic job at leading the conference and being a conservative conscience for the conference. I don’t believe that he is someone who will let us down. I believe that he has integrity. I have seen this man pray. I have seen his wife pray and stand with him every step of the way. I have seen him fight for each and every one of you. And I hope on Wednesday as a conference, we elect him as the next speaker of the House.”

Jordan and Boebert headlined the 2021 Mesa County Lincoln Day Dinner. Jordan is an election denier who urged Donald Trump not to concede the 2020 election, spread conspiracy theories, supported lawsuits attempting to disqualify the legitimate results of the election and discussed plans to object to the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.