‘America’s Mom’ says Boebert knew all about Peters’ voting machine breach

According to a social media post from “America’s Mom,” Sherronna Bishop, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had prior knowledge of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ plan to breach the security of Mesa County’s Dominion Voting machines.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and Sherronna Bishop.

“Tina Peters is a whistleblower,” Bishop wrote on Facebook after Peters was sentenced to nine years behind bars. “She should have had congressional protection asap. She did not act independently. She communicated with [Rep.] Lauren Boebert before the images were made. BOEBERT was updated on all the events that would take place and had a meeting with Conan Hayes after the images were done. She told Clerk Peters, ’You get em girl, I have your back!’”

Boebert is still the congresswoman for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District (CD3), which includes most of the state’s Western Slope and part of Eagle County. However, she has moved out of the district to Windsor and is seeking reelection in CD4. Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen is running against Republican Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction in CD3.

“READ TO THE END PLEASE. I’M NOT RUNNING COVER FOR ANYONE ANYMORE,” Bishop wrote in her post on Oct. 3 about Boebert and the election breach after the 2020 election. Here’s the rest of Bishop’s post:

His name is Judge BARRETT.

Tina Peters was sentenced to a 9 year consecutive sentence and for their pound of flesh, took her immediately from the court room into sheriffs custody. Shock and awe.

Sheriff Todd Rowell should have investigated mesa county reports 1, 2 and 3. He did not.

DA Rubenstein should have done an investigation into mesa county reports 1, 2 and 3 with 3rd party experts, not Dominion opinion and the “ill-equipped to do anything” investigator Strewe. (Not an expert) he did not.

Tina was their scape goat. they focused on making her look crazy and out of control.

The charges are false.

The felonies are an over sentencing at best.. retaliation for exposing the fraud of the Gold standard election machines at worse.

Judge BARRETT deserves to be disbarred. And DA Dan Rubenstein is a disgrace. RUBENSTEIN has repeatedly betrayed the people of Mesa County. Retire already.

Tina Peters is a whistleblower. She should have had congressional protection asap.

She did not act independently.

She communicated with congresswoman Lauren Boebert before the images were made. BOEBERT was updated on all the events that would take place and had a meeting with Conan Hayes after the images were done. She told Clerk Peters-” you get em girl, I have your back!”.

Tina Peters is a hero.

Pray for Justice.

— Sherronna Bishop

During Peters’ 2022 appearance at the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) conference in Las Vegas, she admitted that she discussed details of her crimes with Bishop, Boebert and Conan Hayes, the former professional surfer who is alleged to have used Gerald Wood’s identity to get into the Mesa County Elections Division and copy a hard drive, after the crimes were committed, but Bishop’s social media post suggests Boebert knew about Peters’ plans to violate Colorado law beforehand.

Boebert did not respond to an emailed request for comment, but the Congresswoman has been outspoken about “election integrity.” Following the 2020 election, Boebert posted on social media, “There is no way that anyone can call the 2020 presidential election fair.”

On her House of Representatives website, Boebert lists “election integrity” as one of her key issues. “I will always stand for free and fair elections that are secure, lawful, and constitutional,” wrote Boebert. “Under the guise of the pandemic, the 2020 election was left wide open for malfeasance, fraud, and processes that made much of the country lose confidence in our electoral system. Now more than ever, we need to do serious work to secure our election systems that safeguard our Republic from fraud, corruption, and tyranny.”

Claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been repeatedly debunked, and outlets that contributed to the spread of misinformation about elections, such as Fox News, One American News Network, and Newsmax have all settled defamation lawsuits with voting machine companies such as Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. In June, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who filed the failed “kraken” lawsuits that aimed to prove the 2020 election was stolen, reached a settlement with former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer.

“Tina Peters has been sentenced to nine years of incarceration for her dangerous attempts to break into her own election equipment to prove Trump’s ‘Big Lie,’” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release. “We will not allow anyone to threaten our elections. Colorado’s elections are the nation’s gold standard. I am proud of how we have responded to the first insider elections breach in the nation, and look forward to another secure and successful election in November.”

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.