Birds of Prey races to feature ski-in, ski-out access to Red Tail Stadium

The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday issued a press release on the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek allowing skiers and snowboarders to access the Red Tail Stadium venue starting Friday. There will not be on-snow access for Thursday’s downhill training run.

The weather forecast is calling for snow throughout the weekend starting Friday. The races, featuring the fastest men on skis, are free and open to the public (go to the Birds of Prey World Cup website for more information).

For results of Wednesday’s training run, go to the International Ski Federation website (American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist in super-G, was seventh). Here’s more from the VVF on Red Tail on-snow access:

For the first time in years, ski racing fans at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek will be able to ski or snowboard to the Red Tail Stadium venue.

Thanks to the incredible work of the Beaver Creek Resort on-mountain team, and a little help from Mother Nature, fans can enjoy ski-in, ski-out access to Red Tail Stadium starting Friday via Red Tail Trail into the venue, and exit via the Birds of Prey Express Lift or the Dally trail back down to Beaver Creek Village.

“It’s a rare experience to be able to ski in and ski out to view the Xfinity Birds of Prey races,” said Ron Rupert, Chief of Race and Beaver Creek Resort Manager of Competition Services. “I want to share immense gratitude to all of the teams that worked diligently to pull off this experience. We can’t wait to welcome guests to Beaver Creek Resort for some electric ski racing this weekend!”

Due to Red Tail Trail being used by the ski racers each day to warm up before the races, the trail will not open to the public until 10 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Red Tail Trail will be closed to the public on Thursday. Red Tail Trail is an intermediate run into the venue, and Dally is a beginner trail out – with Birds of Prey Express Lift taking skiers and snowboarders back up the mountain.

The race schedule is:

Friday, Dec. 2: Downhill, 10:15 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3: Downhill, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: Super-G, 10 a.m.

Thus, spectators who would like to be at Red Tail Stadium to view the start of the races will need to use the free buses up to the stadium from Beaver Creek Village.

Ski racks will be available at the venue, and spectators will have access to the Birds of Prey Express Lift (No. 9) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day of the races to exit the venue, or can ski or snowboard down from the venue via Dally.

Directions to Red Tail Trail:

To access Red Tail Trail during the races Friday-Sunday, head up the Centennial Lift (No. 6) at Beaver Creek. At the top, take a second to enjoy the views then head right off the chairlift (skier’s left) to Red Tail Trail.

Go to the official Birds of Prey World Cup website for more information.