Berry Creek Bash bike race set for Aug. 16

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Berry Creek Bash mountain bike race:

The 2023 Berry Creek Bash is the next race in the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series! This event, taking place Wed, Aug. 16 in Edwards, is a great test for all riders, with a well-balanced mix of challenging uphill ascents and technical downhill sections. Mix in some outstanding views of the Sawatch Mountain Range, and you get a truly classic race.

All riders are welcome, and you do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races. Sign up early and save!

Racers will begin at the Berry Creek trailhead and race along a combination of dirt road and single track with distances ranging from two miles for younger riders to 10.8 miles for adult riders. View a course map here.

The official shop of the Berry Creek Bash is The Kind Bikes & Skis, who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. Races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers, 5:45 p.m. for pro and expert categories and 6:45 p.m. for sport and beginner categories. After the race, join us for the after-party at E|Town in the Edwards Riverwalk for awards, raffle prizes and fun. All racers ages 21 and over will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company!

Please note that there is no parking at the race start – there is limited parking on the east side of the Edwards Medical Pavilion; please reserve this for parents of the youth racers. Adult racers and spectators may park at the Edwards truck stop, Colorado Mountain College or the Riverwalk and ride to the start. Please do not park in the Shaw Cancer Center parking lot or the neighborhood adjacent to the Berry Creek trailhead.

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $20 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

This is the sixth race in the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series, which will wrap up on Aug. 30 with the Vail Grind, back for a second year!

The VRD mountain bike races are brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Mountain Valley Kids Dental. Thanks to our additional sponsors Vail Health, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, Jaunt Media Collective, Gravity Haus, Central Rockies Mortgage, Vail Health, Elevated Dental, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, 808 Distillery, Ski Town All-Stars, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart, Mountain Pedaler, 8z Real Estate and FirstBank.