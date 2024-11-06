Beaver Creek Resort announces new immersive dining experience

Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on its new immersive dining experience knows as The Alpine Table: A Cabin Chef Series:

Beaver Creek Resort is excited to announce the launch of its new culinary event series for the 2024-25 winter season, The Alpine Table: A Cabin Chef Series. Building upon last year’s sold-out collaboration, this expanded series will feature three weekends of dining experiences with limited tickets available. These events will feature a collaborative multi-course tasting menu with Michelin-recognized Colorado restaurants and the resort’s renowned fine dining cabins.

Event Schedule:

· Beano’s Cabin x Blackbelly Market & Restaurant (January 26-27, 2025)

Both Executive Chefs in this collaboration are inspired by exceptional ingredients from exceptional sources, with a passion for whole-animal butchery. Located amidst a serene alpine meadow, Beano’s Cabin takes inspiration from what lives and grows around it. Blackbelly Market & Restaurant brings numerous accolades recognizing their locally sourced focus, including a Michelin Guide Green Star for Sustainable Gastronomy.

Blackbelly Market & Restaurant Guest Chef: Chef Hosea Rosenberg

Beano’s Cabin Executive Chef: Chef Mackenzie Nicholson

· Zach’s Cabin x Beckon (February 23-24, 2025)

Michelin-starred Beckon and Zach’s Cabin will come together to celebrate the finest regional and seasonal ingredients, with a menu shaped by products served at their peak, in congruence with the changing seasons. While highlighting culinary innovation, both restaurants embody a welcoming environment at their core.

Beckon Guest Chef: Chef Duncan Holmes

Zach’s Cabin Executive Chef: Chef Jonathan Alonso

· Allie’s Cabin x Tavernetta Vail (March 27-28, 2025)

The newly opened Tavernetta Vail at Four Seasons Resort Vail, in collaboration with Allie’s Cabin, invites guests to explore Italy’s rich regional cuisine through an exceptional culinary journey. Tavernetta Vail was created by the Michelin-recognized Frasca Hospitality Group—known for Frasca Food and Wine’s prestigious Michelin Star and Tavernetta Denver’s Bib Gourmand.Tavernetta Vail pairs with Allie’s Cabin’s refined Northern Italian fare to offer an experience that blends Italy’s celebrated traditions with warm, genuine hospitality.

Tavernetta Guest Chef: ChefEthan Diamant

Allie’s Cabin Executive Chef: Chef Jillian Shaw

The Alpine Table offers guests a unique dining experience on the scenic setting of Beaver Creek’s slopes. The resort’s culinary team will collaborate with top guest chefs from regional Michelin-recognized culinary brands to create a new menu inspired by each cabin’s style. Each event will feature a multi-course tasting menu and include beverage pairings. This series is designed for guests looking to enjoy elevated cuisine in an intimate mountain atmosphere.

This new event series adds another opportunity to pamper your palate at Beaver Creek’s top tier culinary scene. The resort features more than 20 unique restaurants, including three recognized as recommended in the illustrious MICHELIN Guide Colorado. From fine dining throughout the alpine village, to on-mountain evening offerings, to casual après spots, to intimate cafes, Beaver Creek culinary offers options for every appetite.

Reservations for The Alpine Table are required and will open to the public in early December. With limited seating at each event, guests are encouraged to book early. More details can be found at BeaverCreek.com.