Avon Transit winter schedule begins Wednesday, Nov. 27

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on transitioning to its winter schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 27, which is opening day at nearby Beaver Creek Resort:

Avon Transit will transition to the winter schedule beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27.

This winter there will be expanded weekend service between Wildridge and Beaver Creek, and expanded service during the Birds of Prey events in Beaver Creek.

Winter schedule information can be obtained at Avon.org/bus, at Avon bus stops or from bus operators.

Schedules are available on Avon’s buses. Residents, guests, and visitors may also contact Avon Transit Customer Service at (970) 748-4120 or visit avon.org.