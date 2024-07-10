85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo features diverse food and artisan vendors

The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo recently issued the following press release on the diverse food offerings during the 85th annual event coming up July 22-27:

July 9, 2024 – Featuring more than a dozen food vendors, the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo hits every taste bud. Arrive early to claim your seats, grab a bite to eat, and shop the unique offerings from artisan retailers before the rodeo gets underway. Vendors open at 5 p.m., and the grandstands open for seating at 6:00 p.m.

From sweet to savory, this year’s fair and rodeo guests can treat themselves to carnival classics such as funnel cakes, fries, burgers, and hot dogs. Looking for something different? Walk on the wild side with wood-fired pizza, BBQ, street tacos, and Mexican corn.

Our county commissioners are long-time fair and rodeo enthusiasts. They have shared their culinary cravings for this year’s event, and their recommendations are a testament to the quality and variety of food available at the fair and rodeo.



“2500 high schoolers can’t be wrong,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “La Patrona brings the sabor!”



“Mexican corn is my treat of choice,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “Followed closely by potatoes on a stick. Whichever line is shorter.”



“I’m looking forward to trying the dinners provided by Cowboy Catering at the Cowboy Lounge in the Exhibit Hall,” said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.



Looking for a unique souvenir from the event? Artisan vendors offer a diverse range of products. From handcrafted jewelry and photography to art, gifts, and home decor, there’s something for everyone. These items are not just mementos but also a reflection of the vibrant spirit of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo, making them the perfect way to remember your experience.



Guests are encouraged to bring their appetite and Western spirit and enjoy good food, fun shopping, and exciting pro rodeo entertainment. For more information and to purchase rodeo tickets, visit the official website of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo.