YouthPower365’s Magic Bus mobile preschool achieves level four Colorado Shines rating

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on its YouthPower365 Magic Bus mobile preschool program achieving a Level 4 rating from Colorado Shines :

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 Magic Bus mobile preschool program has achieved a Level 4 rating from Colorado Shines , the state’s official quality rating system for early care and learning programs. This score – rated on a scale of one to five – places the innovative, free mobile preschool program on wheels among the highest-rated early childhood education providers in the Vail Valley, proving that exceptional early childhood education can transcend conventional classroom boundaries.

“This achievement showcases the dedication and exceptional quality of the Magic Bus educators, staff, and supporters,” said Amy Chato, Director of Family and Early Learning for YouthPower365.“To earn this top-tier rating without a traditional physical facility or playground is a true testament to the program’s relationship-based approach and innovative thinking to deliver the highest-caliber early childhood experiences to our community’s families.”

The Colorado Shines rating system, administered by the Colorado Department of Human Services Office of Early Childhood, evaluates programs across crucial areas including children’s health and safety, staff training and effectiveness, learning environment quality, parent partnership, and organizational leadership. This achievement is particularly noteworthy for Magic Bus, as it earned this rating without a permanent physical location or playground facilities, demonstrating the program’s exceptional quality in all other evaluated areas.

“Receiving this Level 4 Colorado Shines rating underscores our commitment to excellence in early childhood education,” said Sara Amberg, Executive Director of the VVF’s YouthPower365 programming. “We’re incredibly honored to provide this level of service to neighborhoods across the Valley, especially for those who might otherwise lack access to quality early childhood education.”

“This rating validates what we’ve long known – that innovative solutions like our Magic Bus program can deliver top-tier early childhood education directly to the families who need it most,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. “Our ability to bring free high-quality preschool education directly to neighborhoods removes barriers and makes early education accessible to all families, preparing children for a lifetime of learning.”

The Magic Bus mobile preschool program provides free early childhood education to three to five-year-olds throughout the Eagle River Valley, from Dotsero to Avon. Operating four days per week, the program offers eight hours of weekly instruction in a bilingual classroom setting, focusing on social-emotional development, language acquisition, literacy, and mathematical skills. The curriculum emphasizes play-based learning and discovery while preparing children for successful school entry.

For more information visit youthpower365.org.