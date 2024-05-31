Your Hope Center school-based clinical services update

Dear Eagle County School District Families and Staff,

In 2018, Your Hope Center began providing school-based clinical services for students in two Eagle County middle schools. The program has grown to include a clinician in every elementary, middle, and high school within the Eagle County School District. These clinicians play a vital role in addressing the rise of social emotional challenges facing children and teens through access to therapeutic clinical services conveniently located in your child’s school. Your Hope Center therapists work with teachers, administrators, and school counselors to provide clinical support to students with individual or group counseling sessions during the school day to remove scheduling and transportation barriers and reduce the stigma of receiving mental health support.

Your Hope Center has experienced monumental growth during its six-year span and we are proud of the impact these school-based services have made on our community. It cost an estimated $1.7 million to provide school-based clinical services during the 2023-24 school year. Your Hope Center has historically operated with governmental support, Vail Health cash reserves, and philanthropic funding in partnership with the Vail Health Foundation, however, more sustainable funding is needed to maintain these services long term.

New state regulatory changes are also being implemented that impact how Your Hope Center’s school-based services are offered starting on July 1, 2024. To ensure access to clinical services during the school day for years to come, Your Hope Center is partnering with Vail Health and Vail Health Behavioral Health to start billing commercial health insurance for school-based clinical services in the 2024-25 school year. Your Hope Center has been billing Medicaid for school-based services over the past two years. The ability to bill commercial insurance will provide much-needed funding to support school-based outpatient clinical services.

At the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, parents will be asked to provide their health insurance information if they have public or private insurance. If students receive services over the summer, parents may be asked to provide this information as state regulatory changes go into effect on July 1, 2024. Parents with commercial insurance will receive a bill from Vail Health if their student participates in school-based clinical services and the family has a copay or deductible. Olivia’s Fund is available for families needing financial assistance or those who lack health insurance. Families are encouraged to learn more and apply at www.mountainstrong.org.

We are fortunate to live in a community with generous benefactors who have supported our school-based clinical program for the past six years and continue to support Olivia’s Fund so financial barriers do not prevent our students and families from receiving the mental health support they need.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact eaglevalleybh@vailhealth.org

We thank you for your continued support and patience as this transition occurs in the 2024-25 school year.



Thank you,

Phil Qualman

Superintendent, Eagle County School District

Carrie Benway

Executive Director, Your Hope Center

Chris Lindley

Chief Population Health Officer

Executive Director, Vail Health Behavioral Health