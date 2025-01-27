Wildfire Collaborative urges residents to take steps now to prepare for wildfire

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on recommendations from the Wildfire Collaborative on preparing for wildfires:

Driven by hurricane-force winds, the recent fires burning across the Los Angeles area were difficult to contain. High winds fueled and rapidly pushed the flames into neighborhoods, a stark reminder of the vulnerability of many communities in the West. The problem is complex, and many factors contribute to these disasters. Thus far, Eagle County has been fortunate. However, complacency is our enemy. In the face of disaster, we must learn from these tragedies and take steps to protect ourselves.

Extreme wildfires, fueled by climate change and past fire management practices that favored suppression, are a growing threat throughout the West. Because Eagle County is a fire-prone ecosystem, acknowledging this reality and proactively adapting is crucial. By creating defensible space around your home, implementing home hardening techniques, and signing up to get key evacuation alerts, you can prepare yourself, your home, and your family for the threat of wildfire.



Providing Timely Notification of Evacuation Orders



One of the most significant and impactful ways to prepare for wildfire is to sign up for ECAlert, Eagle County’s Emergency Alert System. This system provides Eagle County residents and visitors critical information about evacuations and pre-evacuations. Signing up for this system gives you and your family a headstart if a wildfire event occurs in Eagle County. To sign up to receive notifications, visit ecalert.org.



Empowering Homeowners to Take Charge on their properties



Firefighters play a crucial role in responding to blazes, but one of the best ways to protect yourself is to prepare your homes in advance. Implementing home hardening strategies, such as installing ember-resistant vent covers and using non-combustible flashing, can significantly reduce the risk of embers igniting your home.



Additionally, taking simple measures to manage or remove vegetation and flammable materials within 30 feet of your property can further decrease this risk. If unsure where to start, consider signing up for a private property assessment through Eagle County or your local fire district. These no-cost wildfire risk assessments provide you with a prioritized list of recommendations specific to your property. Eagle County and Vail Fire also have funding via cost-share programs for homeowners who complete recommendations to support fire mitigation projects on their properties. For more information and to sign up for an assessment, talk to your local fire district, Eagle County Government, or visit REALFire.net.



Creating a “Go-Bag” for Quicker Evacuations



An easy way to increase your chances of a timely evacuation is to prepare a “go-bag.” This bag should contain essential items that are hard to replace and necessary for leaving your home. Some suggested items are essential documents, prescription medicine, family heirlooms, photographs, snacks, and a change of clothes. Having this bag ready in advance can help make a potentially chaotic exit much faster and more seamless.



Looking Forward



While living in a wildfire-prone area may seem like an unavoidable catastrophe waiting to strike, taking responsibility for your property and preparing yourself and your family for a wildfire can vastly improve your outcome. Together, we can take bold actions to safeguard our cherished places before disaster strikes.