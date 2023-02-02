Why you should exercise at any age

It is well documented that exercise is essential for health and wellbeing, and that everybody can benefit from moving their body. As people get older, it is common that they start to slow down and perhaps opt for a couple of hours in front of the TV over a walk. Joints start to ache, the body starts to feel stiff, and moving around is just not as appealing as it used to be when you were ten years younger.

That being said, this is exactly why it is important to keep exercising no matter how old you get! This piece will look at why you should exercise at any age and how that will benefit you in the long run. Let’s get into it!

It Helps You Maintain Independence

For many, the thought of having to rely on others to do personal tasks for them is enough to force them into the gym. It can be scary to lose independence, especially if you have been so used to being self-reliant throughout your life, and some of this can be put down to a loss of fitness. If you are not able to move about much anymore, it is likely that you will struggle with tasks such as showering, cleaning, preparing meals, or going out of the house.

You can help maintain body strength and independence by keeping your body in good shape. This can help prevent muscle atrophy, diminish some of the aches and pains, and allow you to get on with things yourself.

Can Help Assist Cognitive Function

There have been several strong positive links found between cognitive function and exercise, which can be benefitted from at any age. However, with the natural decline that cognitive function takes as someone ages, it makes sense to start getting serious about fitness in your 40s as a preventative and healthy habit.

While it is technically never too late to start, it is important to maintain the habit. This can be a little more tricky when someone is in their later years, as movement can feel more difficult, and there may be a lack of motivation.

Assisted living and senior communities often have plenty of fun aerobic activities and exercise classes to keep people fit and connected, along with memory care for those who are impaired. Check here to see how this could benefit you or a loved one!

Increases Confidence

Exercise is an excellent allrounder to help increase confidence at any age. It can re-comp your body if that is what you are looking for, and it can also help you feel stronger, happier, healthier, and calmer. When this mind-body connection is strengthened, it can help increase feelings of wellbeing and self-esteem, which are essential at any age! If you’ve not exercised in a while, make sure you get some advice from a doctor first.

It is no secret that exercise can offer a whole host of benefits, and these are just a few that you can experience no matter how old you are!