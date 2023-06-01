Westin Riverfront supports Mountain Pride with specials events in June

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Wednesday issued the following press release on Pride Month specials and events:

Celebrate Pride Month this June at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, which is hosting several events to help support the local LGBTQIA+ community through Mountain Pride.

Mountain Pride is the Eagle County non-profit that is dedicated to embracing, strengthening and celebrating the diversity of the mountain LGBTQIA+ community through education, advocacy and access to resources. Mountain Pride is organizing Pride in the Park this Saturday, June 3rd starting at noon just down the road in Avon’s Nottingham Park.

Join The Westin Riverfront this June to enjoy:

Love In The Sky Pride Cocktail – $14, served in both Stoke & Rye and the Lookout lobby bar

Made with Empress 1908 Gin, Aperol, St. Germaine, pineapple juice & soda water. The Westin Riverfront will donate 15% of sales from all Love In the Sky cocktails in June to Mountain Pride.

Rainbow Run 3K & 5K – Wednesday, June 7th at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Pride Month & Global Running Day with a guided Rainbow Run! The event is free & open to all ages. Led by The Westin Riverfront’s Director of Club & Spa Jennifer Razee and Club Manager Michelle Guida, participants can choose to do a 3K or 5K walk/run course – the 3K will go along the Eagle River bike path and the 5K will go around Avon’s Nottingham Lake. The evening will end with a social on The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza featuring refreshments and wellness opportunities from local partners, including a complimentary O2 bar and B12 shots, a Salomon shoe demo and a raffle. Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Amplified Yoga with DJ Nevada – Saturday, June 17th at 9 a.m.

Yoga instructor Rachel Delong will lead this outdoor self-love Vinyasa flow class with DJ Nevada spinning mellow electronic tunes to amplify the class. This class is a community fundraiser, with a $20 cash suggested donation to directly support Mountain Pride. Advanced registration is required, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Hip-Hop Dance Beats Community Class – Friday, June 23rd at 5:30 p.m.

Get your groove on with this hip-hop benefit class! Led by local choreographer & performer Meredith Kirkman, participants will be guided through a dynamic warm-up and dance to festive beats. A $20 donation is recommended for Mountain Pride. Register in advance by calling 970-790-2051.

For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.