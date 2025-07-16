Beaver Creek Blast set for July 23

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race:

It’s time to breathe in some fresh mountain air at the Beaver Creek Blast on Wednesday, July 23! With wildflowers in full bloom, the course offers spectacular views as you grind up the road, traverse across Beaver Creek mountain and descend down flowy single track. Whether you’ve participated in every race this season or are new to mountain biking this week, join us for the fifth race in the Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series.

Offering something different for everyone, the Beaver Creek Blast has four unique course lengths: youth, short, medium and long. Regardless of the course length, everyone will start and finish their loop underneath the Haymeadow Express Gondola, allowing spectators to celebrate each group of riders! Bring your friends, family, a blanket and a cowbell to make a full evening of the event! For more information on race length by category, visit vailrec.com.

Preregistration is encouraged; however, day-of registration is available as well. On-site registration and bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m. at the race start/finish.

Participants are asked to park in the Ford Hall or Villa Montane parking structures. Parking is free in the summer.

Once everyone has crossed the finish line, head to Blue Moose Pizza in Beaver Creek Village for awards and raffle prizes. All racers 21+ will also receive a free Fat Tire beer from New Belgium Brewing Company or a non-alcoholic beer courtesy of Best Day Brewing.

Individual race cost for adults is $31 preregistered or $42 day-of. The Youth cost is $15 preregistered or $21 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All adult and youth riders are welcome to participate. Racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series continues on Aug. 13 with the Camp Hale Hup in Historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville. Then we wrap up the season in Vail on Aug. 27 with the Vail Grind.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch Ongert Injury Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Jaunt Media Collective, Town of Eagle, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Vail Honeywagon, Skratch Labs, Haymeadow, FirstBank, Vail Daily, Beaver Creek Resort, Gravity Haus, West Vail Liquor Mart, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits and Mountainsmith.

﻿We’re always seeking new sponsors for the mountain bike series! To become

a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.