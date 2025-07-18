Andrew Villescas promoted to head professional at Vail Golf Club

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the promotion of Andrew Villescas to Head Golf Professional at the Vail Golf Club:

Andrew Villescas

The Vail Recreation District is proud to announce the promotion of Andrew Villescas to Head Golf Professional at the Vail Golf Club, following the promotion of Trey Johnson to Director of Golf.

Villescas has served as Assistant Golf Professional at the Vail Golf Club since 2023. He quickly stood out for his professionalism, strong knowledge of the game and personable approach. He took charge of organizing and running junior golf programming, as well as assisting in course operations.

In 2023 he was awarded the Youth Player Development Award, Colorado PGA West Chapter, and in 2024 he was named the Assistant Golf Professional of the Year for the West Chapter.

In his new role as Head Golf Professional, Andrew will play a key leadership role in overseeing operations, developing programming and managing staff.

“Andrew has made a strong impression since joining the Vail Golf Club. He has shown tremendous growth and earned accolades by winning awards and receiving stellar reviews from our golfers,” said Mike Ortiz, Executive Director of the Vail Recreation District. “I’m confident that in his new role as Head Golf Professional, he will continue to enhance the Vail Golf Club experience and strengthen our ties with the golf community.”

Villescas was born and raised in Denver, CO. He started playing golf at age four, and later realized the game would be a lifelong passion. He attended the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management with a concentration in professional golf management. After college Andrew interned at The Grove, one of England’s most prestigious golf courses, before joining the Vail Golf Club – a move that allowed him to thrive as a golf professional.

“I’m honored and very excited to step into the Head Professional role here at Vail – it’s a privilege to be part of such a special place,” says Andrew. “I’m committed to enhancing every aspect of our golf operation, from elevating guest service to supporting our team’s continued growth. I’m really looking forward to building on the strong foundation already in place, fostering relationships and delivering an exceptional experience to our golfers!”

If you see Andrew out at the Vail Golf Club, be sure to congratulate him on his new role! To get in touch, email avillescas@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2260. For more information on the Vail Golf Club, visit www.vailgolf.com.