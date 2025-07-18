Stoke & Rye hosting La Dolce Vita: Twirl + Swirl pasta-making class on July 30

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its upcoming pasta-making class:

Experience the timeless art of pasta making Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront with La Dolce Vita: Twirl + Swirl on Wednesday, July 30th at 1 p.m.

Roll up your sleeves and learn how to craft fresh tagliatelle pasta by hand while also enjoying a guided tasting of Italian wines. Then indulge in your own creation, served with a hearty lamb Bolognese, finished by the Stoke & Rye team. Sit back and savor your hand-crafted dish.

The class will be led by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr., who was named a “Best Chef in the Vail Valley” for 2024 by the Vail Daily.

The pasta making class is priced at $95 per person, with a limit of 8 guests. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/happenings.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.