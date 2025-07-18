Forest Service seeks comment on power line project near Minturn
The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on a Holy Cross Energy power line project near Minturn:
The White River National Forest seeks public comment on the revised Draft Environmental Assessment analyzing the proposed Holy Cross Energy Avon-to-Gilman Electric (115-kV) Transmission Line Project.
The 8.9-mile line would run southeast from a substation east of Avon, pass through Minturn town limits, and terminate at a substation just above Gilman, an uninhabited old mining town on Battle Mountain. Holy Cross Energy is proposing the line to provide increased service reliability as the electrical load increases in Eagle County communities. The Forest Service decision only covers the 3.3 miles of the proposed line that cross National Forest System lands.
The environmental assessment was revised to include a new alternative that incorporates more fire and visual mitigation in response to comments received during the September 2021 comment period for the previous environmental assessment. Under this new alternative, the proposed powerline across National Forest System lands would be overhead for approximately 1.6 miles and underground for approximately 1.7 miles.
The Draft EA and information about how to comment are available at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=57224. Comments need to be received by Aug. 17, 2025.
About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.
July 18, 2025, 12:41 pm
