Vail Fire & Emergency Services hosts fourth annual Free Community Workdays

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Vail Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) free workdays:

Vail Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) will once again host free workdays to help community members reduce wildfire risk around their homes. The two community workdays will take place Saturday, July 26 and Sunday Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To sign up, visit www.chipperday.com/vail. Once an address is entered, a preferred date can be selected. Requests can also be made to the Vail Fire Wildland Division at wildlandinfo@vail.gov.



The Vail Wildfire Community Workday Program is designed to aid property owners with some of the hardest work needed to implement defensible space around the property. Through the Community Workday Program, each property will be eligible for up to 30 minutes of free labor from Vail Fire to help build and maintain defensible space around the property. Department members will be available to help prune trees and shrubs, remove flammable vegetation and help drag the material to the curb for pickup.

“Every property in Vail is at risk for wildfire, especially as our summers continue to get warmer and drier,” said Wildland Battalion Chief Paul Cada. “Designing and maintaining landscaping that resists ignition from wildfire, especially in the first five feet around the building, is one of the most critical steps to protect your property.”



“The Community Workdays are a great tool for property owners to reduce their wildfire risk,” Cada said. VFES also encourages community members to take part in the free curbside chipping program and the Fire Free Five Community Assistance Program which offers funding to help offset the cost of tree removal and other wildfire mitigation activities. Details are available at www.vail.gov/wildfire.



For more information about the Community Workdays, contact Cada at 970-477-3475 or email pcada@vailgov.com.

