Eagle County Fair and Rodeo features free music

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on next week’s Eagle County Fair and Rodeo (in both English and Spanish):

“It’s dust and mud, the roar of a Sunday crowd. It’s ropes and reins, boots and chaps, cowboy hats…” sang Garth Brooks in the hit country song “Rodeo.” Music has accompanied and championed rodeo since its inception. The 86th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo continues this tradition, featuring both a local sensation and the man credited with carrying the torch for Texas music.



From Thursday, July 24, to Saturday, July 26, live music will light up the Coors Stage at the east end of the arena grandstands. Concerts begin after the rodeo and are free and open to the public.



On Thursday, July 24, Troy Harris, a red dirt country southern rock band from the mountains of Colorado, will bring high-energy, fun entertainment along with original music to the Coors Stage.



Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, award-winning and chart-topping artist Mark Powell takes the Coors Stage after the rodeo with a musical style rooted in his West Texas heritage, drawing from generations of ranchers and farmers.



For more information, visit the official website of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo.

La feria y el rodeo del Condado de Eagle ofrecen música en vivo gratuita

“Es polvo y lodo, el rugido de una multitud dominical. Son cuerdas y riendas, botas y chaparreras, sombreros de vaquero…” cantó Garth Brooks en la exitosa canción country “Rodeo”. La música ha acompañado y apoyado el rodeo desde sus inicios. La 86ª Feria y Rodeo del Condado de Eagle continúa esta tradición, presentando tanto a una sensación local como al hombre a quien se le atribuye llevar la antorcha de la música de Texas.



Del jueves 25 de julio al sábado 27 de julio, la música en vivo enciende el Coors Stage en el extremo este de las tribunas del estadio. Los conciertos comienzan al terminar el rodeo y son gratuitos y abiertos al público.



El jueves 24 de julio, Troy Harris, una banda de rock sureño de las montañas de Colorado, traerá entretenimiento vibrante y divertido, junto con música original al Coors Stage.



El viernes 25 y el sábado 26 de julio, el galardonado artista Mark Powell, quien encabeza las listas de éxitos, subirá al Coors Stage después del rodeo con un estilo musical arraigado en su herencia del oeste de Texas, proveniente de generaciones de ganaderos y agricultores.



Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web oficial de la Feria y Rodeo del Condado de Eagle.