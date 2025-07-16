Gart Properties acquires Edwards Corner

Gart Properties on Tuesday issued the following press release on acquiring Edwards Corner:

Gart Properties announced today the acquisition of Edwards Corner, a premier mixed-use property located just minutes from the world-renowned Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts.

Strategically situated in the heart of Edwards, Colorado, Edwards Corner is home to a vibrant mix of beloved local businesses, including Hovey & Harrison, Drunken Goat, Cut Butcher Shop, and Eye Pieces of Vail, among others.

These tenants are deeply woven into the fabric of the Edwards community, serving both locals and visitors and contributing to the valley’s distinctive mountain-town charm.

This acquisition marks the second addition to the Gart Stabilized Asset Fund, Gart Properties’ income-oriented real estate strategy. The fund’s first acquisition was Canyon View Marketplace in Grand Junction, completed earlier this year. Through this fund, Gart Properties is targeting long-term ownership of well-located, stabilized retail assets with strong, diversified tenant rosters.

The irreplaceable nature of this asset made the acquisition particularly appealing. “Our investment in Edwards Corner reflects our belief in the strength and resilience of Colorado’s mountain communities,” said Evan Gart, Executive Vice President at Gart Properties. “With a 2.0% vacancy rate and limited ground-up construction of mixed-use properties, Edwards Corner is well positioned for the long-term. We’re proud to support the small businesses, restaurants, and entrepreneurs who call it home.”

The acquisition also represents a strategic return to the market for Gart Properties, which has maintained a significant presence in the Vail Valley over the past 50 years, including ownership of assets such as The Seasons at Avon and West Vail Mall.

There is limited availability for retail, office, and executive suite space at the property. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Gart Properties for leasing opportunities.

FirstBank provided the debt financing for the acquisition, facilitated by Eric Tupler with JLL.