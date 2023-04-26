Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa unveils new event space: The Osprey Suite

The Westin Riverfront Resorts & Spa recently issued the following press release on its new event space, The Osprey Suite:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to share that it is now offering an inviting new event space – The Osprey Suite.

The Osprey is a modern alpine hospitality suite featuring custom furniture with large windows overlooking The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza. Ideal for social functions, board meetings, community dinners, welcome receptions and more for up to 82 people, the 1,227 square foot Osprey offers seating for 35 people plus a lounge area and a dedicated buffet table. A private office space is also available in The Osprey.

Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, the Silver LEED certified Westin Riverfront features more than 17,100 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

Named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” for 2022 by Conde Nast Traveler, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. The resort is home to Stoke & Rye, a new American grill by Chef Richard Sandoval restaurant and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali feature 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views, along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-yard outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs. Named the “Best Workout Spot” and “Best Pilates Studio” in the 2022 Best of Vail Valley Awards, the Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, TRX and Aerial Yoga. The Athletic Club also features Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who trains at the facility when she is in Colorado.

For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.