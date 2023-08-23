Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon to embark on ‘The Next Chapter’ renovation

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on its new renovation project called “The Next Chapter”:
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley has launched an extensive renovation called “The Next Chapter” that will be completed by Winter 2024 – including a guestroom refresh, the creation of a new Adventure Center with activity concierge and the Vail Valley’s first rooftop bar.
Named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” for 2022 by Conde Nast Traveler, the renovations currently underway at The Westin Riverfront include:
The Westin Riverfront has completed several renovation projects in the past 18 months, including the addition of the Osprey Suite event space this spring. Last year, the resort partnered with Richard Sandoval Hospitality to welcome Stoke & Rye, the first modern American restaurant concept Chef Richard Sandoval. It also finished a $500,000 upgrade to the Athletic Club adding TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment and the Studio M fitness space. In 2021, The Westin Riverfront unveiled a $1.5 million refresh of its lobby, Front Desk and outdoor spaces.
Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each with a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom and gas fireplace. The resort features more than 17,100 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.
The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali feature 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views, along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-yard outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs. Named the “Best Workout Spot” and “Best Pilates Studio” in the 2022 Best of Vail Valley Awards, the Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, TRX and Aerial Yoga. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall.
For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.