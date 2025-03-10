Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon hires Justin Chesney as director of sales

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release announcing the hiring of Justin Chesney as director of sales:

Justin Chesney

The award-winning Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is pleased to announce that it has hired Justin Chesney to serve as Director of Sales.

With nearly 20 years of hospitality experience, Chesney previously served as the Director of Meetings and Special Events Planning at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. He also held senior sales and events positions at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain and The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas. A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Chesney is a Certified Meeting Professional and a passionate leader who serves as the Chair of the Cultural, Arts and Special Events Committee for the Town of Avon and Board President for Mountain Pride, which serves the needs of the Vail Valley LGBTQIA+ community.

Named one of the “Top Resorts in the Mountain West” for 2024 by Conde Nast Traveler and one of the “Best Hotels Vail” for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report, The Westin Riverfront recently completed an extensive room refresh featuring Next Generation Heavenly Beds, new Western artwork, updated lighting, flooring, bathrooms and more.

“I am thrilled to be leading the sales team at The Westin Riverfront, which offers an amazing location in the heart of the Vail Valley and is an ideal mountain destination for leisure trips, wedding and social celebrations, and business events,” said Chesney.

The Westin Riverfront is home to 230 modern guest residences ranging from Studio Suites to luxurious 3-bedroom condos, all featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom and gas fireplace. Located on the banks of the Eagle River, the Silver LEED certified resort offers more than 23,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali feature 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views. The resort is also home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks, a Starbucks and the Lobby Bar, serving craft cocktails & local microbrews. Located next door to the resort on the 5th Floor of the One Riverfront development, Lookout Bar is a new Vail Valley après ski destination serving ridiculously cool cocktails and delectable bites in an inviting atmosphere paired with panoramic Rocky Mountain views.

Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.