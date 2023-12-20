Westin Riverfront hosting annual Christmas Eve screening of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its annual Christmas Eve screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is excited to once again host its annual Christmas Eve screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the classic holiday film by Charles M. Schulz.

Free and open to the public, the movie will start at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24th in The Westin Riverfront lobby. Guests can enjoy bites & drinks from The Lookout, which pours an extensive menu of Colorado microbrews, hand-crafted cocktails and wine, along with hearty soups, salads, sandwiches & flatbreads.

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will also be serving a special Christmas Day Brunch on Monday, Dec. 25th from 7 a.m. – noon. The brunch menu will feature an extensive array of holiday classics, including an omelet station, prime rib, honey roasted ham and a seafood display with snow crab claws, poached jumbo shrimp and oysters. Enjoy a waffle station with fresh berries & chocolate chips, blueberry pancakes, smoked bacon, pork sausage and more. Finish it all off with a decadent dessert bar featuring Christmas cookies and assorted mini desserts.

Christmas Day Brunch at Stoke & Rye is priced at $59 for adults and $35 for kids under age 12. Reservations are highly recommended. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/christmas-day-brunch.

The Westin Riverfront offers complimentary on-site valet parking for Stoke & Rye diners and Lookout bar patrons, based on availability. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.