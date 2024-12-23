Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa recently issued the following press release on its New Year’s Eve events:
Welcome 2025 at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is hosting several festive New Year’s Eve events on Tuesday, Dec. 31st, including a Pre-Party in Lookout Bar and a decadent dinner in Stoke & Rye.
Lookout Bar NYE Pre-Party: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Stoke & Rye: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
After dinner on New Year’s Eve, join the festive party happening in The Westin Riverfront’s Lobby Bar featuring live local music and a 10 p.m. balloon drop & champagne toast.
For more information on all of The Westin Riverfront’s New Year’s Eve events, please visit https://riverfrontdining.com/specials/.