Welcome 2025 at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

December 23, 2024, 11:20 am

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa recently issued the following press release on its New Year’s Eve events:

Welcome 2025 at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is hosting several festive New Year’s Eve events on Tuesday, Dec. 31st, including a Pre-Party in Lookout Bar and a decadent dinner in Stoke & Rye. 

Lookout Bar NYE Pre-Party: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

  • Elevate your New Year’s Eve experience with a sophisticated pre-party featuring artisanal cocktails and stunning mountain vistas at the Vail Valley’s hottest new après ski destination. Sip a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. No cover fee, but advanced reservations required. 

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Stoke & Rye5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

  • Ring in 2025 with a decadent New Year’s Eve buffet dinner including Roasted Sakura Pork Loin, Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Chops and a Tomahawk carving station. Desserts will include hazelnut cheesecakes, chocolate covered strawberries, macarons and more.  The dinner is priced at $195 for adults and $85 for kids, with advanced reservations required.

After dinner on New Year’s Eve, join the festive party happening in The Westin Riverfront’s Lobby Bar featuring live local music and a 10 p.m. balloon drop & champagne toast. 

For more information on all of The Westin Riverfront’s New Year’s Eve events, please visit https://riverfrontdining.com/specials/.

