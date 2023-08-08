VRD’s Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K set for Aug. 19

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K:

Vail Recreation District trail running race season continues on Saturday, Aug. 19 with the Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K, presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and the Arrowhead Metro District. This is the sixth event in the 2023 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series. Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save!

The half marathon, beginning and finishing at the base of Arrowhead, climbs over 3,000 feet while showcasing the stunning beautiful network of trails on Arrowhead and Beaver Creek Mountain. This breathtaking (literally and figuratively) course is a racer favorite!

The 5K is point-to-point, starting at Bachelor Gulch and finishing at Arrowhead. The three mile course is a 5K runner’s dream – incredible trails and minimal climbing with only 200 feet of elevation gain! This is a great 5K for all ages and abilities. Want to see the course? View a course map here.

Participants can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in the Edwards Riverwalk.

Race day bib pickup and registration is available at Berry Creek Middle School from 6 to 6:45 a.m. (for the half marathon) and 6 to 7:45 a.m. (for the 5K). Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The half marathon starts at 7 a.m. at Arrowhead and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m. at Bachelor Gulch.

Parking is available for runners and spectators at Red Canyon High School, Berry Creek Middle School and Edwards Early Learning Center on Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. Shuttles will run continuously from the parking lots to the base of Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch. There is no racer parking at Arrowhead or at Bachelor Gulch.

Participants are encouraged to stick around following the race for the on-site awards ceremony, with recognition of top racers in each age division. We’ll have beer from New Belgium Brewing for those of age, and breakfast burritos will be provided. As always, participants can pick up their custom race t-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donut upon finishing! Every runner is entered to win great raffle prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards.

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost for the half marathon is $48 preregistered, $53 week-of and $65 day-of. 5K rates are $29 preregistered, $35 week-of and $42 day-of. Student rates are $25 preregistration, $30 week-of registration, $37 day-of registration.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Thank you to our great sponsors for making these events possible! Our title sponsor for the 2023 Vail Recreation District Vail Trail Running Series is Dynafit. Presenting sponsors include Arrowhead at Vail, Elevated Dental, Eagle Outside, Boneyard, Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Town of Minturn, Vail’s Mountain Haus and The Steadman Clinic.

Partners also include Beaver Creek Resort, Central Rockies Mortgage, New Belgium Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea, Northside Coffee and Kitchen, Skratch Labs, Jaunt Media, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, West Vail Liquor Mart, Vail Resorts, FirstBank, YETI and Vail Honeywagon.