VRD’s 12th Annual Bloch & Chapleau Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle set for March 16

Join the Vail Recreation District for the 12th Annual Bloch & Chapleau Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle and free kids fun run on Saturday, March 16 at the Vail Nordic Center. This fun and friendly event that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is not to be missed!

The Shamrock Shuffle is ideal for both competitive racers and casual participants. Sign up now at www.vailrec.com/register, get out your green and let’s shuffle our way to some festive fun!

The race begins at 10 a.m. at the Vail Nordic Center, where free parking is available

on-site. There are two race options to choose from, a long course (8.5K) and a short course (5.3K). Categories include running (with or without traction devices) and snowshoeing. The kids fun run is a short obstacle course designed for kids ages seven and under, and will take place immediately before the other two races.

Snowshoe rentals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, donated by the Vail Nordic Center. The race will be followed immediately by a lively after-party at the

Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse.

Division breakdown for both the long and short course snowshoe and running categories: 19 and under, 20-39, 40-59 and 60+. Awards will be given out to the top three females and top three males in each division. All competitors are entered into the post-race raffle giveaway, with great prizes from local businesses and nationally-known brands.

Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save! Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Day-of registration will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Gore Range Room at the Vail Nordic Center. Please note that there is no Friday in-person preregistration/bib pickup for this race.

Race entry fees are $30 adults/$25 students for early registration, $35 adults/$30 students for week-of registration and $40 adults/$37 students for day-of registration. The kids fun run is FREE, and preregistration is encouraged so that we know how many kids to expect.This is the final 2024 Vail Recreation District winter race. We would like to thank all of our racers, spectators, volunteers and sponsors. These events are only possible because of your help, participation and enthusiasm! We can’t wait to see everyone at the 2024 DynafitVail Trail Running Series, which kicks off this May!

Thank you to our 2024 winter racing sponsors: Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Beaver Creek Resort Company, First Bank, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Town of Minturn, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead at Vail, Dynafit, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Alpine Quest Sports, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Cripple Creek Backcountry, the Krueger family businesses, USA Mountain Running, Swix, Optic Nerve, Montana Skins, and Minturn Mile Co.

For more information on Vail Rec District races, visit vailrec.com, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.