Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame announces Class of 2025

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame recently issued the following press release announcing its Class of 2025:

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2025, an inspiring group representing a wide range of people across the snow sports industry. From alpine skiing, Nordic, adaptive, and big mountain-extreme skiing to the snow sports devotees building the sport behind the scenes, this year’s inductees have dedicated their lives to snow sports, making a lasting impact in Colorado.

“On behalf of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame, we are very pleased to announce the Class of 2025, featuring three remarkable and diverse Colorado athletes and two extraordinary sport builders. Trace Worthington and Wendy Fisher add range to our Hall of Fame, representing freestyle and big-mountain athletes,” said Bill Tomcich, board member of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee. “Each person comes from a unique area of Colorado and illustrates the fact that Colorado as a whole leads the way in snow sports.”

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Class of 2025:

Alice Mckennis Duran | Athlete

Born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Alice Mckennis Duran learned to ski and race at the nearby Sunlight Ski Area after racing for various major clubs in the state. Duran is a former World Cup alpine ski racer who specialized in the speed events of downhill and Super-G. She represented the United States in two Olympics, placing fifth in downhill in 2018. She also won a World Cup downhill race in 2013 and overcame several serious injuries during her career. After retiring from competitive skiing in 2021, she has served as a coach and mentor at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. She is a positive role model for young skiers.

Wendy Fisher | Athlete

A Squaw Valley native, Wendy Fisher attended Burke Mountain Academy and later joined the US Ski Team, earning a spot on the 1992 Winter Olympic Team, and qualified for the Downhill, Slalom, and GS. Following her time on the National team, her pursuits of extreme skiing led her to win two World Extreme Skiing Championships, a Pro Tour title, and a spot in the first X Games Women’s Skier-Cross. Fisher has appeared in countless ski films, breaking the mold and inspiring women who wanted to charge hard, compete, and be in big mountain ski films. Fisher has used her platform as an ambassador for the sport of skiing, representing Crested Butte Mountain for over 20 years, and appearing at speaking engagements nationally.

Jon Kreamelmeyer | Sport Builder – Inspiration

Throughout his career, Jon Kreamelmeyer has exemplified excellence in cross-country skiing, both as a coach and mentor for the many athletes and coaches he has worked with. He was the assistant coach for the successful Summit High School Nordic Program for nearly a decade, and later the head coach of the US Paralympic Team. He has made a lasting impact on the sport of cross-country skiing in Summit County, the United States, and internationally through his dedication to athletes, his coaching expertise and technical skills, his caring and compassion to include all people, and his continued support of skiing in the broader community.

Bob Meserve | Sport Builder

Bob Meserve has accomplished much in his 40+ years since sustaining a spinal cord injury, an injury that did not diminish his love for alpine skiing. An early pioneer in Adaptive Sit-Skiing, he is recognized by his peers as a true leader in the Adaptive Sports and Paralympic Movements and was inducted into the Disabled Sports USA (DSUSA) National Disabled Snow Sports Hall of Fame. Meserve was the first Sit-Skier allowed on Vail Mountain, won Paralympic medals, advised the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and served for decades as Winter Athlete Representative, and then President of the DSUSA.

Trace Worthington | Athlete

Trace Worthington is one of the most decorated freestyle skiers in history, with 37 World Cup victories, 79 podium finishes, 7 world titles, and 11 national titles. A two-time Olympian, he pioneered the sport by becoming the first U.S. aerialist to land a quadruple-twisting triple backflip in competition. Growing up in Winter Park, Colorado, Worthington’s career helped elevate freestyle skiing globally. He later became a respected commentator for NBC, Red Bull TV, and FOX. His legacy continues through his daughters, Sami and Izzy, who now compete at the World Cup level, following in their father’s footsteps.

Hall of Fame candidates are nominated under the established criteria of Athlete, Sport Builder, Inspiration, or Pioneer categories, with the Hall of Fame Nomination Committee evaluating and confirming the nominees to move on to the final ballot. The 140-member Hall of Fame Voting Panel is comprised of current Hall of Fame members, key snow sports industry representatives, snow sports resorts, and the Hall’s board of directors. Learn more about our Hall of Fame here, https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/hall-of-fame

Jennifer Mason, Executive Director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, explains: “I’m excited about celebrating two exceptional para-athletes by honoring Bob Meserve and Jon Kreamelmeyer. I’m also excited to welcome both Alice Mckennis Duran and Wendy Fisher as two inspiring female athletes.” Jen goes on to say, “We’re excited to announce this year’s new venue change to the Vilar Performing Arts Center, offering our attendees a more intimate experience in the heart of one of our state’s most important snow sports resorts.”

The annual induction ceremony will occur on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Vilar Performing Arts Center, located in the heart of Colorado’s Beaver Creek Resort. The event is a great way to celebrate the inductees and Colorado snow sports. Tickets for general admission start at $75, with all proceeds going to support the Colorado Snowsports Museum, a non-profit organization, and the State of Colorado’s official snow sports museum. Tickets are on sale now: https://snowsportsmuseum.org/event/2025-colorado-snowsports-hall-of-fame-celebration/