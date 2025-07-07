Vail’s Public Works and Transportation Director Greg Hall retires after 36 years on the job

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Vail Public Works and Transportation Director Greg Hall retiring after 36 years on the job:

After 36 years, Town of Vail Public Works and Transportation Director Greg Hall has announced his retirement. His last day at the town will be July 7.

Hall joined the organization as Vail’s town engineer in 1989 from his previous position as civil engineer for the City of Lakewood. He was promoted to the public works director role in 1999.

Town Manager Russell Forrest says it is nearly impossible to quantify Hall’s impacts on Vail’s operations and infrastructure. Public Works and Transportation represents 50% of the town’s annual operating budget, totaling $34.5 million in 2025; and nearly 80% of the town’s capital maintenance and projects at $40 million in 2024, which does not include this year’s Dobson Arena redevelopment project at $55 million. Hall oversaw 166 full-time employees, or 47% of the town’s workforce.

“Over the years, we’ve jokingly called ourselves ‘the Town of Greg’ many times – in the best way possible,” said Forrest. “There has never been a more dedicated public servant. Greg’s attention to detail and embodiment of ‘The Vail Way’ is reflected everywhere in town, from the high standard of cleanliness, beautiful flowers and incorporation of art in our public spaces; to the excellent customer service provided by parking, transit and streets crews; to our always well-maintained parks, facilities and vehicles.”

During his tenure, Hall shaped the way residents and guests move around town, including reconstruction of the roads in the Potato Patch, Sandstone and Intermountain neighborhoods, the design and construction of the International Bridge, the Dowd Junction bridge and recreation path, and the Village Streetscape Project. Perhaps the most notable of his transportation projects are the Main Vail and West Vail roundabouts, with the Main Vail roundabout recognized as the first modern roundabout interchange in North America.

Community facilities built under Hall’s watch include several expansions at the town’s Public Works campus, construction of Donovan Pavilion and the redevelopment of the Vail Golf Course Club House, as well as the Vail Art Studio and Dobson Arena remodel currently underway.

Most recently, Hall has championed the use of local bus systems and other modes of transportation while disincentivizing single-occupancy vehicle trips to help ease Vail’s parking constraints. By bringing together a community task force and spearheading a robust educational campaign, he has positioned the town to fund needed repairs at Vail’s two village parking structures while improving the multi-model experience in town.

A native of Wyoming, Hall enjoys camping, hiking and exploring with his wife and traveling to California to visit his daughter. He says he is looking forward to enjoying more of what brought him and his family to Vail years ago.

Town Engineer Tom Kassmel has been appointed as the interim Public Works and Transportation Director while a recruitment process is underway.

Click here for more information