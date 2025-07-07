AvonLIVE! on July 9 features Late Night Radio

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Wednesday’s AvonLIVE! event featuring Late Night Radio:

Avon’s weekly summer concert series in Harry A. Nottingham Park is back on Wednesday, July 9 for a night of vibrant music. The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m., leading up to the headline act at 7:30 p.m. This Wednesday, AvonLIVE! proudly presents Late Night Radio with opener Parkbreezy.

Colorado-based electronic music producer Late Night Radio introduces his latest album, Pocket Full of Dreams [Philos Records], an introspective masterpiece skillfully merging reflective rhythms and soul-inspired hip-hop beats. A testament to Late Night Radio’s musical prowess, the new album also contemplates the thematic depth of life’s pursuits and dreams, tracing the poignant highs and lows of such journeys. A consistent force in the evolving electronic music landscape, Alex Medellin (Late Night Radio) consistently crafts authentic sounds brought to life through his deep-rooted passion and diverse musical explorations. Pocket Full of Dreams stands as a testament to Medellin’s life experiences, both in the realm of music and beyond.

What: AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

“We would like to remind our guests about some important points to enhance their experience at the Avon Pavilion. We welcome attendees to bring blankets and low-back camp style chairs. Please note that chairs higher than five inches off the ground will be asked to relocate to areas that do not obstruct the view of others. Additionally, while pets are permitted in designated pet-friendly areas, we aim to provide zones free from pets for guests with allergies or other aversions. The AvonLIVE! FAQs are available at Discoveravon.org. Our goal is for everyone to enjoy AvonLIVE!,” stated Avon’s Chief Cultural Officer, Danita Dempsey. “Avon’s FAQ is a great resource for additional information,” concluded Ms. Dempsey.

Please join us for more free live music every Sunday at SunsetLIVE! beginning at 6:00 p.m. at The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and the Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

Well-Behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited.

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.