VPAC announces upcoming summer lineup

The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release on its upcoming summer schedule:

Beaver Creek, Colo., May 24, 2023 — From the heart of Beaver Creek Village, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is a gem of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado celebrating 25 years of world-class entertainment this summer. After a successful 25th anniversary winter season, the VPAC's 25th anniversary summer season will feature a variety of concerts, comedy, dance, classical, family and Broadway performances in the intimate 535-seat venue located conveniently under the ice rink in Beaver Creek.

“Nearly every week of summer, we’ll chant along to anthems of rock and country, or experience something entirely new and interesting in comedy, indie rock, or Latin music. More artists will play VPAC this summer than in years past because incredible artists are looking to play Colorado, and they’ve heard great stories about Vail Valley’s jewel of a performing arts center under Beaver Creek Village!” said VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson.

As one of the first mountain resort communities in the world to include its own performing arts facility presenting an annual series of diverse cultural events, the Vilar Performing Arts Center has come a long way in its 25-year history. Recent investments in the state-of-the-art venue include a new sound system, revamped concessions, the Rippeto Family Chandelier designed by Dale Chihuly and more to lead the VPAC into the next 25 years.

“The Vilar Performing Arts Center is overjoyed to welcome our local and visiting families back to Beaver Creek for a notably wide-ranging schedule of performances this summer. Carrying the momentum and support of theater patrons forward after a record-breaking winter season, we turn our sights to summer in celebration of our ‘VPAC heroes’ and their iconic hits (Lyle Lovett, Keb’ Mo’, Boz Scaggs, Gypsy Kings, Pink Martini to name a few), as well as the introduction of a few significant 21st-century artists with their debut Vail Valley performances (Tallest Man on Earth, Andrew Bird, Tom Cotter, Jeff Tweedy),” Hutchinson said.

For the full lineup coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of the venue’s 25th anniversary summer season, visit vilarpac.org/events.

JUNE 29 | An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in his Grammy-winning career that spans 14 albums. The Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues into live performances that show the breadth of his deep talents.

JUNE 30 | Toad the Wet Sprocket

American alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprockets formed in Santa Barbara, California, in 1986. Today, Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago.

JULY 5 | Comedian Tom Cotter

Named the Breakout Star from Season 7 of “America’s Got Talent,” comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm after finishing runner-up in the AGT competition. (He lost to a dog act, so don’t hold that against him.) Having performed in venues from Alaska to China, Cotter brings the laughs to Beaver Creek this summer.

JULY 15| Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: The Hits, The History & Dirt Does Dylan

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock band first formed in 1966. Personnel has changed throughout the group’s lifetime that includes two Grammy Awards – with each change resulting in positive steps forward, new ways of playing old songs and a renewed enthusiasm for writing and recording fresh material. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is known for undeniable stage chemistry.

JULY 19 | An Evening with David Sedaris

American humorist, comedian, author and radio contributor David Sedaris has been called the “preeminent humorist of his generation” and is beloved for his personal essays and short stories. From New York Times bestseller lists to 16 million copies of his books translated into 32 languages, Sedaris is a master of the English language and one of the greatest humorists writing today.

JULY 20 | Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes

As “one of the world’s most elegant live bands,” Pink Martini started with Thomas Lauderdale working in politics and coming to the realization that political fundraisers needed a revamp in the music department. Drawing music from across the world, he started Pink Martini and soon added Harvard classmate China Forbes. Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure for all to enjoy.

JULY 22 | Jeff Tweedy with Special Guest Le Ren

As the founding member and leader of the Grammy Award winning rock band Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is one of contemporary music’s most accomplished songwriters, musicians and performers. Le Ren, from Montreal, is known for stitching together a patchwork of personal songs about different relationships in life.

JULY 25 | Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four decades since The Beatles first came to America. Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from “Abbey Road” and the Rooftop Concert Live, in addition to all your favorite hits. This tribute performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome that performed their final concert in 1966.

AUG. 3| Andrew Bird with Special Guest Uwade

Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird is an internationally acclaimed vocalist, whistler and songwriter who first picked up the violin at age 4. Seventeen albums and world tours later, Bird continues to headline concerts across the globe. Special guest Uwade, 21, earned global acclaim with her honeyed voice that opens Fleet Foxes’ 202 record “Shore” and is seeing her own music career take off.

AUG. 8 | The Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes

Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of the Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past three decades, they have dominated World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide while also winning a Grammy Award in 2013 for Best World Music Album.

AUG. 9 | An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stand out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media, as well as pet peeves. Her work has come to be regarded as classics of literary humor and social observation.

AUG. 10 | The Tallest Man on Earth

Performing in Beaver Creek with his full band, Kristian Matsson has spent much of the last decade touring the world as The Tallest Man on Earth. “Mattson is a guitar-slinger rooted in folk, and his songs are troubadour ballads at heart,” writes The New York Times.

AUG. 13 | Boz Scaggs

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Boz Scaggs brings his Summer 2023 tour to Beaver Creek in August. Known for his fusion of R&B, rock and blues influences, Boz Scaggs’ musical career spans five decades.

AUG. 17 | Leo Kottke & Julian Lage

Acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke was raised in 12 different states, absorbing a variety of musical influences as a child. Known for his fingerpicking style, Kottke draws on blues, jazz and folk music. Guitarist Julian Lage is hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation and “highest category of improvising musicians.”

AUG. 19 | Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour

Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian Craig Ferguson is most well known for the wildly popular “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” Performing his stand-up to sold-out crowds across the country, Ferguson’s work also receives millions of views online.

SEPT. 7 | Keb’ Mo’

A favorite among VPAC patrons, Keb’ Mo’ returns to Beaver Creek in 2023. With five Grammy Awards, 14 Blues Foundation Awards and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years, Keb’ Mo’ has established himself as one of the greatest blues musicians of his generation.

Visit vilarpac.org for tickets and more information on the VPAC’s 25th anniversary summer season.