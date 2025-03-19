Vilar’s initial summer lineup includes BTO, Shimabukuro, Costello, Lovett and more

The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday sent out an email blast announcing the initial summer lineup for the Vilar Performing Arts Center:

From Bachman-Turner Overdrive to Jake Shimabukuro and beyond, it is sure to be an exciting season, with something for every kind of music-lover:

Initial Vilar Performing Arts Center Summer Season Lineup

June 18 | 7PM | Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

July 12 | 7PM| Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

July 14 | 7PM | Jake Shimabukuro

July 17 | 7PM | So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

July 27 | 7PM | Jacob Collier – The Dejesse Solo Show

July 31 | 7PM | Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue

August 6 | 7PM | Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & the Buena Vista Orchestra

August 16 | 7PM | Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Aug. 28 | 7PM | Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin

Tickets for Elvis Costello, Jake Shimabukuro, Rhiannon Giddens and Bachman-Turner Overdrive are available now at vilarpac.org. Tickets for the remaining shows will go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. MST. Stay tuned for more show announcements as the season draws closer.

“We’re excited to unveil our initial summer lineup at the Vilar Performing Arts Center – a season designed to showcase musical excellence and artistic diversity. From the iconic Elvis Costello kicking things off in June to the legendary Keb’ Mo’ closing out August, we’re presenting world-class talent that reflects our commitment to exceptional live performance,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director at the Vilar. “With a dynamic mix of renowned and emerging artists, this season promises something for every music lover. The Vilar team looks forward to welcoming these extraordinary performers and our community to another unforgettable summer at the Vilar.”