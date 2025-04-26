Vilar Performing Arts Center brings back STARS For Families with Justin Roberts

The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release on its STARS For Families initiative relaunching with a free community event featuring five-time Grammy-nominated children’s musician Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players on May 15:

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is reviving its STARS For Families initiative with a special free community event featuring five-time Grammy-nominated children’s musician Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players on May 15 at the Gypsum Recreation Center.

STARS For Families, launched in 2022, extends beyond the Vilar’s popular daytime STARS program to bring local parents and children together to enjoy educational and entertaining performances as a family.

“We’re thrilled to bring back STARS For Families with such an incredible artist as Justin Roberts,” said Kae Twichell, Arts Education & Community Engagement Manager at the Vilar. “Experiencing the performing arts as a family creates meaningful connections and sparks important conversations between parents and children. This event exemplifies our commitment to making high-quality arts experiences accessible to everyone in our community.”

This free community event, co-presented with Mountain Recreation, will take place in the Large Community Room at the Gypsum Recreation Center on Wednesday, May 15. Families can enjoy activities and refreshments starting at 4:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 5:00 p.m. The show is especially suitable for children from Pre-K through 5th Grade. While registration is encouraged, it is not required. Those seeking more information can contact Kae Twichell at ktwichell@vvf.org .

Roberts, celebrating 25 years of creating “the soundtrack to families’ lives,” will perform songs from his 16th album, “Space Cadet.” His interstellar rock journey features feel-good songs rooted in themes of inclusion, acceptance, and self-discovery. The New York Times has praised Roberts for his “remarkable ability to see through a child’s eyes,” while the Los Angeles Times calls him “among the best craftsmen of sweet and silly kid tunes out there, making irresistible music out of small, well-observed moments from the lives of children and parents.”

USA Today has described Roberts as “hands down the best songwriter in the genre.”

Founded in 1998 by Pat and Pete Frechette, the Vilar’s STARS program is funded by individual contributors and a generous endowment from the Frechette Family Foundation. The program welcomes nearly 8,000 children and educators to the theater annually for performances spanning music, dance, and theater.