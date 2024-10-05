Vilar brings back big Broadway this winter with DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release on the return of big Broadway to the Beaver Creek stage with DEAR EVAN HANSEN this winter:

The Vilar Performing Arts Center welcomes big Broadway back to the stage in February 2025 with DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This TONY and GRAMMY-winning musical is the first to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected, social media-filled lives.

The production features Evan Hansen, a high school senior with severe social anxiety. After the death of a classmate, Evan fabricates his friendship with the classmate and helps found a nonprofit in his honor. For Evan, who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in, this is his chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

This critically acclaimed musical first came to Broadway in 2016 to rave reviews. The Washington Post called it “Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.” The New York Times noted, “it addresses with great heart and humor both the social anxiety we all experience at some point … and the new modes of communication that can amplify either a sense of belonging or nonbelonging.”

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is perhaps more relevant in the present day as social media is now even more prevalent and inextricably linked to mental health in ways that it was not nearly a decade ago.

The production features some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” and “For Forever.” DEAR EVAN HANSEN also features an uplifting score by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building.”

DEAR EVAN HANSEN joins a long legacy of Broadway shows at the VPAC over the past decade, including Once, Kinky Boots, The Producers, CATS, RENT, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar, An American in Paris, and many more.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of presenting Broadway in our theater this winter by hosting this acclaimed musical. This production not only brings some of the most recognizable songs from contemporary musical theater, but also touches on mental health, a relevant and timely topic for our mountain community” says Vilar Performing Arts Center Executive Director, Cameron Morgan.

This show is recommended for ages 12 and up and contains adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is part of an amazing winter lineup at the VPAC, including Grace Potter (December 14, 2024), The Infamous Stringdusters (January 9 & 10, 2025), Ballet Hispánico (January 21, 2025) and more. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.