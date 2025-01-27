Veronica Moretti named GM of Colorado’s Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on its new general manager:

Veronica Moretti

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is pleased to announce that Veronica Moretti has been named General Manager at the award-winning property.

Originally from Argentina, Moretti has lived in the Vail Valley for nearly 20 years. She began her hospitality career at the Vail Marriott, where she learned firsthand many of the important roles it takes to run a resort – from working at the Front Desk to Housekeeping, before being promoted to the Director of Rooms. She joined The Westin Riverfront in 2016 as the Director of Front Office, a position that she successfully held for nearly five years.

A passionate leader, Moretti most recently served as the General Manager of the luxurious Solaris Residences and the Director of Operations – Vail Division for East West Hospitality, where she oversaw operations at The Lodge at Lionshead and successfully managed a total of four boards representing more than 100 unit owners. With strong Colorado hospitality connections and a dedication to building a strong team, Moretti is well poised to continue to position The Westin Riverfront as a top Vail Valley destination.

Named one of the “Top Resorts in the Mountain West” for 2024 by Conde Nast Traveler, The Westin Riverfront recently completed an extensive room refresh featuring Next Generation Heavenly Beds, new Western artwork, updated lighting, flooring, bathrooms and more.

The Silver LEED certified Westin Riverfront is home to 230 modern guest residences ranging from Studio Suites to luxurious 3-bedroom condos, all featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom and gas fireplace. Located on the banks of the Eagle River, the resort offers more than 23,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali feature 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views. The resort is also home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks, a Starbucks and the Lobby Bar, serving craft cocktails & local microbrews.

Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.