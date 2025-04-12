Valley View’s Eagle Valley Family Practice expands its Chronic Pain Support Group Series

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs recently issued the following press release on Chronic Pain Support Group Series in Eagle:
Valley View is pleased to announce the upcoming dates of its free, ongoing “Chronic Pain” support series at Eagle Valley Family Practice, part of Valley View. The Chronic Pain Support Group, presented by Behavioral Health Professional Vicky Bibler, is a free, monthly psychoeducational support group that takes place in person on the fourth Monday of each month from 12 to 1 p.m. MST. The event is open to community members who are trying to cope with their chronic pain condition. Individuals are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.
Upcoming session dates include:
To register or learn more, call 970.328.6357 or email Vicky.Bibler@vvh.org.
For more information about the sessions, visit https://www.vvh.org/events-classes/
Where:
Eagle Valley Family Practice – Conference room on 2nd floor
377 Sylvan Lake Road
Eagle, CO 81631
Cost: Free
About Valley View
Valley View is an independent, not-for-profit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Founded in 1955 with community funding, Valley View has evolved to serve the health care needs of the Western Slope region. In addition to its 78-bed hospital in Glenwood Springs, Valley View includes an integrated system of specialty centers and physician practices in locations throughout Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Mesa counties. Specialty cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, comprehensive cancer care, spine care and orthopedic care, enables patients to stay close to home for key health care needs. A network of primary care practices supports optimal health for all patients from newborns to the aging. In 2024, Valley View earned a coveted five-star rating for overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). “PeopleCare. That’s Valley View.” www.vvh.org.