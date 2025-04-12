Valley View’s Eagle Valley Family Practice expands its Chronic Pain Support Group Series

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs recently issued the following press release on Chronic Pain Support Group Series in Eagle:

Valley View is pleased to announce the upcoming dates of its free, ongoing “Chronic Pain” support series at Eagle Valley Family Practice, part of Valley View. The Chronic Pain Support Group, presented by Behavioral Health Professional Vicky Bibler, is a free, monthly psychoeducational support group that takes place in person on the fourth Monday of each month from 12 to 1 p.m. MST. The event is open to community members who are trying to cope with their chronic pain condition. Individuals are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

Upcoming session dates include:

Monday, Apr. 28, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Monday, Nov. 24, 2025

Monday, Dec. 22, 2025

To register or learn more, call 970.328.6357 or email Vicky.Bibler@vvh.org.

For more information about the sessions, visit https://www.vvh.org/events-classes/

Where:

Eagle Valley Family Practice – Conference room on 2nd floor

377 Sylvan Lake Road

Eagle, CO 81631

Cost: Free

