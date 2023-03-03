Vail Wine Classic tickets now on sale

The Vail Wine Classic recently issued the following press release on tickets going on sale for the August event:

The Vail Wine Classic, the high country’s premier food and wine festival that brings wine and adventure enthusiasts together at the foot of Vail Mountain, returns August 10-12. Presented by Team Player Productions, this three-day wine event of the year includes mountainside tastings of hundreds of high-end wine, spirits, and tasty bites amid Vail’s fresh air and rugged beauty. Tickets for the Grand Tastings are on sale now via Eventbrite; Best of Fest tickets will go on sale in May. A portion of proceeds of all ticket sales will go to Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance (VVMTA) and its mission to build trails and conserve the natural environment of Eagle County and public lands.

“With multiple wine tastings in the heart of the Rockies and add-on experiences such as scenic hikes, paired lunches and wine dinners, the Vail Wine Classic is the ultimate food and wine destination,” says Vail Wine Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Set against scenic mountain views in Vail Valley, this multi-day event is an elevated wine experience without pretension.”

Best of Fest (Friday, August 11)

Time and location to be announced. Tickets will go on sale in May

Only 90+ point ratings, reserve bottles, and higher priced wines make the cut for this idyllic sunset tasting that features meticulously curated wines from the most exclusive portfolios. This all-inclusive tasting ($215 plus fees) features culinary-inspired small plates with suggested wine pairings, and incredible views of Vail Valley.

The Grand Tasting (Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12)

Vail Athletic Field (646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail, CO 81657)

The Grand Tasting is the crown jewel of the Vail Wine Classic, featuring a diverse and distinctive showcase of wines from 100+ wineries around the world. Immerse yourself in the extravagant mountainside tasting while exploring everything from fruit-forward sauvignon blancs and pinots, to rich cabernets and zinfandels. In addition to an impressive selection of domestic and international wines, the Grand Tasting has hand crafted cocktails and local beer. Your all-inclusive ticket includes a full-sized wine glass for you to take home, small bites and live music at the event.

The Grand Tasting sessions and ticket types include:

Premier Access ($179 plus fees) from 2-5:30 p.m. Enjoy the first sips of wine and an extra hour at the Classic. Premier Access tickets allow you to be the first to enter the event and imbibe with a limited number of other wine lovers.

Early Access ($149 plus fees) from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Select the perfect table by the band with this limited capacity ticket. Early Access tickets allow you to get a head start on the tasting and enter the Classic before the crowd.

General Admission ($119 plus fees) from 3-5:30 p.m. This all-inclusive ticket allows you to imbibe in two and half hours of mountainside wine sampling during the Grand Tasting event.

“This year we’re working with incredible restaurant partners such as Root & Flower, Slope Room at Gravity Haus, and Ludwigs at Sonnenalp, to up the ante for our add-on experiences at the Classic,” says Slater. “Make sure to mark your calendars for the Vail Wine Classic and stay tuned for more information!”

Paired wine lunches and dinners, hikes, and other add-on experiences will be announced in May. Sign up for the Vail Wine Classic newsletter to be kept in the loop!

For more information about the Vail Wine Classic, visit VailWineClassic.com