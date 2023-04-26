Vail Wine Classic tickets now on sale

The Vail Wine Classic recently issued the following press release on its tickets for the August event in Vail going on sale:

Team Player Productions has announced that tickets for the Vail Wine Classic’s Friday Best of Fest, as well as the wine festival’s upcoming lineup of immersive add-on experiences throughout August 10-12, 2023 in scenic Vail Valley, are on sale now. Wine lovers are encouraged to enhance their Vail Wine Classic experience with indulgent activations such as an off-menu, once-in-a-lifetime food and wine exploration with Master Sommelier Sean Razee, a three-mile hike taking in the scenic mountain views paired with equally adventurous wine and a three-course lunch, and bid adieu to the Vail Wine Classic weekend with a “Bubble & Brunch” at the renowned breakfast buffet at Ludwig’s at The Sonnenalp Hotel.

“We’re thrilled that this year’s Best of Fest experience will not only showcase the best of the best wines from the Vail Wine Classic but having this exclusive, intimate tasting on top of the gondola is truly a unique mountain experience,” says Vail Wine Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Whether you want to explore via a hike, gondola or new restaurant, we have immersive experiences for all types of wine lovers.”

Experiences for the 2023 Vail Wine Classic are included below. There may be more experiences added later. Check out the schedule for more information.

Thursday, August 10:

The Vail Uncorked Dinner Series (prices vary, dinner starts at 7 p.m.) will feature five-course dinners at Vail’s best restaurants including:

Tour of California Dinner: Explore the diversity and complexity of California wines from Copper Cane Wines & Provisions while indulging in a unique culinary experience at Slope Room Restaurant at Gravity Haus ($215 plus fees)

Elway’s Select Dinner: The culinary team at the award-winning Elway’s crafts an exquisite wine dinner that includes premium wines from 7Cellars, founded by John Elway, including Elway’s Reserve wines from single vineyards in Napa Valley and The Farm Collection wines from various regions inside the Central Coast of California, in partnership with iconic winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr. ($225 plus fees)

Decadent DAOU Dinner: The culinary team at DECA + BOL, where city vibes meet mountain culture, presents an artfully crafted 5-course meal highlighting delectable food paired with a decadent selection of wines from DAOU Vineyards ($195 plus fees)

Uncorked Narratives – Master Sommelier Dinner: Master Sommelier Sean Razee goes off the menu to take you on a narrative exploration of food and wine at one of Vail’s newest and most eclectic venues, Chasing Rabbits. Nestled in The Library, this intimate dining experience is the perfect setting to go on this journey, surrounded by stories and pages lining the walls ($295 plus fees)

Hidden Gems Dinner: Discover lesser-known, award-winning wines with Sommelier Chris Rowe. Guests experience a journey through rich and savory flavors, providing insights into each wine. Paired with dishes from The Sonnenalp Hotel’s Ludwig’s Restaurant ($235 plus fees)

Sipping South America Dinner: Without question, Argentina produces some of the best Malbecs in the world. The team at Piattelli Vineyards are experts in taking advantage of the region’s unique climate to produce some of the best and most awarded high-altitude wines in Argentina. While sipping, the culinary team at Grand Hyatt’s Gessner Restaurant will present pairings that are always bright and fun, using only the freshest locally sourced ingredients for this five-course dinner.($195 plus fees)

Red Revelry Dinner: Revel Lounge at The Hythe executes an upscale and signature dining experience, showcasing authentic flavors from the Colorado Rockies and the rich, complex flavors of red wine ($225 plus fees)

Friday, August 11:

Vino and Views Hike & Lunch: Enjoy scenic mountain trails and adventurous wines on a 3-mile, guided hike with Kylie Bearse that explores the breathtaking Gore Range in Vail. Accompanied by 2020 American Winery of the Year Michael David Winery Co-Owner and 5th Generation Lodi farmer, David Phillips. After you take in the panoramic views of the hike, enjoy a delicious paired lunch at the Grand Hyatt Vail’s Gessner restaurant. Hike begins at 10:00 a.m. Lunch is at 12:00 p.m. ($145 plus fees)

Pigs & Pinot Lunch: Pork and Pinot Noirs will be the stars of this 3-course lunch. Pinot tastings are served alongside a variety of pork dishes that only the culinary team at Gravity Haus’ Slope Room can create. A pairing led by the experts at Willamette Valley Vineyards, learn the versatility of pinots and how they can shape your pallet paired with pork. Lunch starts at 12:00 p.m. ($140 plus fees)

Master Class Food & Wine Pairing Lunch: Have you ever wondered what wine to serve with dinner or how to know what to order at a restaurant? Join Kellie Martin of SommSchool in learning the key principles to pairing in a fun and interactive setting. The culinary team at Après Cafe will wow you with spectacular paired eats as you watch the key principles come to life in front of you. Lunch starts at 12 p.m. ($140 plus fees)

Old World vs. New World Lunch: Join the team at Root + Flower on a journey through new and old world wines. Alongside a Sommelier-led wine pairing, the team at Root + Flower will provide a world-class experience of locally sourced eats. ($140 plus fees)

The Best of Fest: This evening event from 7-9:30 p.m. begins with a scenic gondola ride to Eagle’s Nest at the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola. An intimate, all-inclusive tasting featuring the gems of the Classic, wineries select the finest reserve bottles to sip, swirl and savor. Wines that make the cut for this premier event average over $100 per bottle and are 90+ point rated. Paired with an exquisite menu, the Best of Fest wine tasting is the can’t miss event of the weekend for wine enthusiasts ($225 plus fees)

Saturday, August 12:

Trail to Tasting Hike & Lunch: This 2-mile guided hike explores breathtaking views along Vail Valley followed by a delicious paired lunch at Manor Vail’s The Fitz: Elevated Bar + Bites with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. This event will highlight J. Lohr’s 49 years of family owned & operated award-winning wines from Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County and Paso Robles. Hike begins at 10 a.m. Lunch starts at 12:00 p.m. ($145 plus fees)

Uncork & Unwind Hike & Lunch: This approximately 3-mile guided hike led by Kylie Bearse explores indescribable views along Vail Valley followed by a delicious, 3-course paired lunch at the delectable Vail Chophouse. The culinary team will take you on a cutting-edge culinary experience that takes the traditional American-style chophouse to a new level. This event will highlight the fun, unconventional, and Napa Valley-produced petite Sirahs that Aratás Winery is known to deliver. Hike begins at 10 a.m. Lunch starts at 12:00 p.m. ($145 plus fees)

Cabs & Ques Master Sommelier Lunch: This three-course lunch is an exploration of regional barbecue styles and how to pair them with cabernets. Master Sommelier Sean Razee will lead you through Cabernets that are the perfect complement to The Hythe’s Revel Lounge. Lunch starts at 12 p.m. ($145 plus fees)

﻿Sunday, August 13:

Bubbles & Brunch: Cap off your weekend with a leisurely Sunday brunch, featuring an exquisite spread from Ludwig’s at The Sonnenalp Hotel, renowned for their unmatched buffet brunch spread while sipping on sparkling wines ($89 plus fees)

﻿

Tickets for all of the hikes and paired dinners, including Best of Fest and Grand Tastings, can be purchased here.

For more information about the Vail Wine Classic, visit VailWineClassic.com