Vail welcomes new library director

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Kimberly McNally being named the new director of the Vail Public Library:

The Town of Vail is welcoming a new director to its leadership team. Kimberly McNally has joined the town as director of the Vail Public Library.

Kimberly McNally

McNally has spent over 13 years of her career in public libraries in both the Pacific Northwest and in the Northeast. Most recently she was the president and CEO of New Canaan Library located outside of New York City. Prior to that she was the director at Berlin Peck Library in Berlin, Conn.

In her previous roles she has developed strategic plans with community input; supported the creation of “Courageous Conversations,” a platform for people to have candid conversations about important topics in the community; and served on the board of trustees for the Connecticut Library Consortium.

“We are so pleased to have Kimberly join the Town of Vail,” said Deputy Town Manager Kathleen Halloran. “Her ability to recognize and capitalize on the important role libraries play in supporting communities makes her the perfect fit for us.”

Originally from Florida, McNally says she has been fortunate to live in three of the four corners of the U.S. She enjoys spending time with her husband Jeff, reading historical fiction, cooking and photography.

McNally’s new position follows the retirement of Lori A. Barnes. For more information about working for the Town of Vail, visit www.vail.gov/jobs.