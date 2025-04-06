Vail Town Council appoints Courtney Holm as new Vail Municipal Judge

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on naming Courtney Holm as the new Vail Municipal Judge:

After an extensive search and interview process, the Vail Town Council appointed Courtney Holm to the office of Municipal Judge effective April 1. Holm will serve a two-year term and will preside over regular and special sessions of the Vail Municipal Court.

Courtney Holm

Holm is a Colorado native with more than 20 years of experience running a general law practice in Colorado mountain towns, with an emphasis on civil litigation, family law and criminal law. Her practice has included cases in municipal courts, state courts, the Colorado Court of Appeals, Colorado Supreme Court, and the United States District Court of Colorado. Holm’s work has also included mediation and arbitration, a practice that has allowed parties to finalize their disputes without traditional litigation while creating a culture of cooperation and respect.

“The Town of Vail is excited to have Courtney as our judge,” said Mayor Travis Coggin. “She has deep ties to our community and a record of volunteer and leadership service, which I, and the rest of the Town Council, believe will serve our town well as she takes the reins from Judge Buck.”

Holm is a community leader who has served on the executive council of the Colorado Bar Association. She also has been president of the Continental Divide Bar Association, vice president of the 7th Region of the Colorado Bar Association, president of the Mountain Chapter of the Colorado’s Women’s Bar Association, and a member of the Colorado Municipal Judges Association, American Bar Association, the Colorado Bar Foundation and the Colorado Supreme Court Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being. She regularly volunteers for community events and speaks to students about the legal system and the role of the court.

Holm received her Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. She is currently the Presiding Municipal Judge for the Town of Gypsum and the Deputy Municipal Judge in Minturn, roles she will continue. Holm says she is thrilled to now serve her hometown as the Town of Vail Municipal Judge.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve as the municipal judge for my hometown of Vail and I look forward to building on the foundation built by Judge Allen in his many years of service,” Holm said. “I am delighted to be a part of this exciting new era of the Vail Municipal Court.”

Vail is Holm’s hometown. Her mother is a lifelong community volunteer. Her father served the community as an ER doctor as far back as 1969, answering an ad in Ski magazine.

Holm’s appointment follows the retirement of Judge Cyrus “Buck” Allen III, who served as Vail’s Municipal Judge for the past 45 years. Holm is the second judge to serve since the Vail Municipal Court became a court of record.

For more information, contact Deputy Town Manager Kathleen Halloran at khalloran@vail.gov