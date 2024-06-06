Vail to implement Fourth of July celebration safety measures

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on new Fourth of July celebration safety measures:

Over the past several years, the Town of Vail Police Department has seen an increase in unaccompanied minors and younger adults attending the Town of Vail’s Fourth of July celebrations. This has coincided with an increase in underage drinking, underage consumption of marijuana, disorderly conduct, property damage, and other offenses that directly relate to the gathering of large numbers of young adults.

Many of these younger visitors have been identified as attending or having previously attended Cherry Creek High School or surrounding high schools in Denver, public and private, as well as local youth. These behaviors have become more frequent over the past few years, and not only negatively affect the town, but also the safety and experience of other visitors.

In response to the ongoing issues, the Vail Police Department will staff additional officers and adopt a zero-tolerance policy as it relates to these offenses. There will be no warnings issued, and offenders under the age of 18 will be held and only released to a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or legal guardian is not in Vail, the juvenile will be held until the parent or legal guardian can respond. If there is a lack of cooperation from parents or guardians, a referral for Department of Human Services involvement will be made.

Offenders 18 and older will be placed under arrest and if intoxicated, released once sober with a summons to Eagle County Court. If applicable, offenders 18 and older will be transported to the Eagle County Detention Facility. Any adult found to be “Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor” may also be criminally charged. The Vail Police Department has the full support of the 5th Judicial District’s Attorney’s Office and the Eagle County Combined Courts to process, charge and hold violators accountable.

All residents and guests of Vail deserve to enjoy a fun and safe Fourth of July. The Vail Police Department is encouraging all parents and guardians to strongly reconsider plans to drop off their children unsupervised.

Those with questions or concerns can contact Commander Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vail.gov.