Vail to host focus groups on potential car share program

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on two focus groups on a potential car share program:

The Town of Vail will host two focus groups on Thursday, Nov. 7 to help glean community interest on a potential car share program. Each group is limited to approximately 20 people, so an RSVP is requested.

The first focus group will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Vail Public Library. Lunch from Alpine Pizza will be served.

The second session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Bar & Yeti’s in Lionshead. Food from Alpine Pizza and drink tickets will be provided.

RSVP to either session by emailing Cameron Millard, the town’s Clean Energy Specialist, at CMillard@vail.gov.

Car share programs can alleviate parking pressure by creating an on-demand car rental in close proximity to dense, affordable housing. A car sharing program can also reduce congestion by helping eliminate the need to bring a car to Vail. If an on-demand car rental is available, it makes it easier to leave the car behind when visiting.

In addition to the focus groups, all full- and part-time residents and guests are encouraged to take part in the survey available at www.engagevail.com/carshare. The survey will be available through Nov. 15 and participants will be entered to win over $500 in prizes.

For more information contact Millard or Kristen Bertuglia, Environmental Sustainability Director, at kbertuglia@vail.gov.

