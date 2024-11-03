Vail to host focus groups on potential car share program

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on two focus groups on a potential car share program:
The Town of Vail will host two focus groups on Thursday, Nov. 7 to help glean community interest on a potential car share program. Each group is limited to approximately 20 people, so an RSVP is requested.
RSVP to either session by emailing Cameron Millard, the town’s Clean Energy Specialist, at CMillard@vail.gov.
Car share programs can alleviate parking pressure by creating an on-demand car rental in close proximity to dense, affordable housing. A car sharing program can also reduce congestion by helping eliminate the need to bring a car to Vail. If an on-demand car rental is available, it makes it easier to leave the car behind when visiting.
In addition to the focus groups, all full- and part-time residents and guests are encouraged to take part in the survey available at www.engagevail.com/carshare. The survey will be available through Nov. 15 and participants will be entered to win over $500 in prizes.
For more information contact Millard or Kristen Bertuglia, Environmental Sustainability Director, at kbertuglia@vail.gov.
