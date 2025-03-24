Vail to host 2025 U.S. Alpine National Championships starting Saturday

Edwards resident Mikaela Shiffrin, shown here winning her 100th World Cup race this season, won a U.S. Alpine National Championship in slalom just weeks after her 16th birthday and World Cup debut in 2011 (Getty Images).

Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following press release on Vail Mountain hosting the 2025 U.S. Alpine National Championships starting Saturday, March 29:

The pinnacle of alpine skiing competition in the United States is set to race for the first time in Vail, Colorado. From March 29th to April 1st, the nation’s top skiers will gather to compete on one of the only courses in North America with an authentic in-town finish at the base of Golden Peak. This four-day event promises to deliver thrilling races, breathtaking performances, and an unforgettable celebration of the sport.

The Toyota U.S. Alpine National Championships presented by Stifel is supported by local sponsors Arrigoni Woods, Discover Vail, Alpine Bank, and Le Bent, the 2025 Nationals will highlight the skill and dedication of America’s best athletes while celebrating the vibrant alpine skiing community. Vail, with its world-class facilities and stunning mountain backdrop, is the perfect stage for this prestigious event.

“We are thrilled to welcome athletes, fans, and supporters to Vail for this incredible showcase of athleticism and passion for alpine skiing,” said Brad Wall, SSCV Alpine Program Director. “The Toyota U.S. Alpine National Championships presented by Stifel is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of the dedication and spirit that drives the sport. We hope that the local community will come out to help create an amazing atmosphere for the athletes, and cheer a little bit extra for the SSCV athletes past and present.”

Event Highlights:

Dates: March 29th – April 1st, 2025

Vail, Colorado Competitions: Super-G, Giant Slalom, Giant Slalom, and Slalom races

Super-G, Giant Slalom, Giant Slalom, and Slalom races Athlete Meet & Greets: Opportunities for fans to connect with their favorite athletes

Opportunities for fans to connect with their favorite athletes Family-Friendly Events: For spectators of all ages

With support from Discover Vail, Arrigoni Woods, Alpine Bank, and Le Bent, the event promises a world-class experience for competitors and fans alike.

As athletes prepare to carve their names into the history books, fans can look forward to breathtaking displays of speed, precision, and courage. From seasoned professionals to rising stars, the competition will bring together the finest talent in U.S. skiing.

Tickets and Information:

Event details, ticketing information, and schedules can be found at sscvevents.com.

Don’t miss the chance to witness history in the making at the 2025 U.S. Alpine Skiing Nationals in Vail, Colorado. Join us for four unforgettable days of world-class competition, community celebration, and inspiration on the slopes.