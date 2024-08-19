Vail Symposium welcomes Clay Jenkinson back to Vail to talk sports, dystopia, interview Thomas Jefferson

The Vail Symposium recently issued the following press release on author and social commentator Clay Jenkinson returning to the Vail area:

VAIL, Colo.—August 16, 2024—Clay Jenkinson–humanities scholar, author and social commentator–returns to Vail next week for three programs. On Tuesday, August 20 at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, he’ll moderate a panel discussion on “the Commercialization of Sports in America” with scholar Kurt Kemper and ESPN investigative reporter Paula Lavigne. On Wednesday, August 21 at Donovan Pavilion, he plays the muse as George Orwell for historian Patty Limerick exploring “1984” and more. On Thursday, August 22 at Edwards Interfaith Chapel, wine and food complement a unique program featuring comedian Jason Kypros leveraging a cultural lens from 2024 to challenge Clay’s Thomas Jefferson in “the Comedic Trial of Thomas Jefferson.”

”Clay is a community favorite,” said Vail Symposium Executive Director James Kenly. “Every time he comes to town he levels up the quality of programs and these are no exception. These three very different experiences promise to deliver education, entertainment and inspiration in equal measure.”

Tuesday, August 20 – Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 6-8 p.m. – Conversations on Controversial Issues moderated by Clay Jenkinson: The Commercialization of Sports in America

Are collegiate athletes amateurs, or should they be paid? Are athletic unions in college sports a threat or a necessary labor protection? What is the historical trend of money in sports? As more female athletes are receiving high wages, is equity in athletic pay increasing across the board or are these women outliers? What has been the impact after more than 50 years of Title IX? What has been the impact of allowing professional athletes to compete in the Olympics?

Wednesday, August 21 – Donovan Pavilion, 6-7:30 p.m.: Reading Orwell’s “1984” in 2024

It is the 75th anniversary of the publication of “1984”and 40 years since the year of its setting; the prognostications of George Orwell’s classic work reveal fascinating insights into modern life. This program will not only explore the seminal work but also the life of Orwell, plagued by poor health and cut short only six months after the book’s publication when he was 46 years old.

Thursday, August 22 – Edwards Interfaith Chapel, 5-8 p.m.: The Comedic Trial of Thomas Jefferson

In the lens of today’s “cancel culture,” how would Thomas Jefferson hold up under scrutiny? In a program that has fascinated audiences cross-country, professional actor, improv and stand-up veteran Jason Kypros takes the role of prosecutor as Clay Jenkinson–as Thomas Jefferson–answers for his treatment of women’s rights, slavery, financial responsibility and the treatment of Native Americans. In this fun, informative and thought-provoking program, Kypros and Jenkinson put the legacy of Thomas Jefferson on trial, taking a look at the whole man who famously wrote “all men are created equal.”

About the speakers:

Clay Jenkinson is a humanities scholar, author and social commentator who has devoted most of his professional career to public humanities programs and scholarship – a commitment recognized at the highest level by his National Humanities Medal. His performances are always humorous, educational, thought-provoking and enlightening, while maintaining a steady focus on ideas. Jenkinson is widely regarded as one of the most articulate public speakers in the country and he brings a humanities perspective –partly learned as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University– to everything he does. Clay’s books (including “Repairing Jefferson’s America: A Guide to Civility and Enlightened Citizenship”) are available at The Bookworm and his on-going work can be found in the Listening To America podcast at ltamerica.org

Kurt Kemper is Director of the General Beadle Honors Program and a Professor of History at Dakota State University. He is the author of “College Football and American Culture in the Cold War Era” and “Before March Madness: The Wars for the Soul of College Basketball.”

Paula Lavigne is an investigative reporter for ESPN and a winner of multiple awards including the Sports Emmy, George Foster Peabody Award, Alfred duPont Award, and Gracie Award. She has investigated sexual assault, gender equity and Title IX failures in college athletics programs. Her skills in acquiring and mining public records and data have led to deep dives into analyzing crimes among professional and college athletes, fan food safety at professional ballparks, fraudulent pro-athlete charities, imbalances in gender equity, compromised athlete medical care, and college sports finances.

Patty Limerick is a Professor of History of the American West. After years of work in the territory of Applied History, Patty is now the Director of the Applied History Initiative. From 1986 to 2022, Patty Limerick was the Faculty Director and Chair of the Board of the Center of the American West at the University of Colorado. A tenured Professor of History at CU Boulder, Limerick has dedicated her career to bridging the gap between academics and the general public and to demonstrating the benefits of applying historical perspective to contemporary dilemmas and conflicts. Limerick is also known as an energetic, funny, and engaging public speaker, sought after by a wide range of Western constituencies that include private industry groups, state and federal agencies, and grassroots organizations.

Jason Kypros is a comedian and actor whose career has taken him to the stage and screen both big and small. His first film was the 2004 John Grisham movie “Mickey,” starring Harry Connick Jr. and Mike Starr. Kypros is a graduate of the Groundlings school of Improv in Los Angeles and a 17-year stand-up and improv comedy veteran. From 2013 – 2020, Kypros crisscrossed the state of Virginia as the Brand Spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery. Currently, Kypros is the host of “Curate,” a Regional Emmy Award-winning tv show focusing on art and artists.

