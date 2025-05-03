Vail Symposium summer 2025 programs are live: From Edward Abbey to Gerald and Betty Ford

The Vail Symposium recently sent the following email blast to supporters announcing its summer of 2025 programming:

The snow has finally turned to rain and the first shades of green are blanketing the aspen groves here in the Eagle River Valley — spring has sprung! We don’t want to rush the flowers or the hummingbirds, but we are ready for summer and today we are launching most of our summer season.

As usual, there is a wide variety of subjects and some truly remarkable minds. We will discuss national issues like the Supreme Court and the state of journalism as well as local issues like the legacy of President Gerald and Betty Ford as well as Edward Abbey’s escapades in the American West (did you know he spoke at the Vail Symposium in August 1976?). We will examine the American health care system, reveal new discoveries from the world’s oceans, and preview the US Olympic prospects heading into the 25th winter Olympic games in Italy.

More programs are on the way, including a patriotic and family-friendly event on July 7 (save the date!) so keep your eyes on these email newsletters over the next few weeks for exciting updates and additions.

Please click the button below to peruse the summer schedule, mark your calendars and reserve your tickets! We can’t wait to embrace curiosity with you this summer and we are so grateful for your continued interest and support.

To see the full (so far) Vail Symposium 2025 Summer calendar, click here.