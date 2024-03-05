Vail Resorts release 2024/25 Epic Pass pricing information

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release on its 2024/25 Epic Pass pricing:
The best time to plan your winter at world-class destinations like Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, and Stowe, is when the snow is still falling this winter. Today, Epic Passes for the 2024/25 season go on sale – offering the lowest price of the year and the most benefits. Launching at $982 and including 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski with a Friend Tickets, the Epic Pass unlocks unlimited, unrestricted access to the best skiing and riding around the world.
“Our Pass options are designed to provide an incredible value to the best mountain resorts, whether you plan to ski and ride one day or every day,” said Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch. “Guests can expect to have a better experience at our mountain resorts year after year thanks to our continued investments and innovations, including lift upgrades as well as our new My Epic app that provides interactive trail maps, lift line wait times and new Mobile Pass technology, each designed to enhance your day on mountain.”
In addition to the full Epic Pass, Vail Resorts offers multiple Pass options based on where, when and how frequently you want to ski or ride next season. Even skiers and riders who only want to visit one or a few days next season can save up to 65% off lift tickets by buying an Epic Day Pass now.
Pass Holders get access to Epic Mountain Rewards for savings on the rest of their on-mountain trip, including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more. With Mobile Pass on the My Epic app, Pass Holders can also store their Pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free via Bluetooth® Low Energy technology.
2024/25 Epic Pass Offerings and Pricing
Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional Passes, on the Epic Pass website.
|Pass
|Launch Price
|Benefits
|Epic Pass
|$982
|Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42* resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more, including Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort* in Switzerland. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride.
|Epic Local Pass
|$731
|Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as access (excluding Restricted Peak Dates) to resorts like Park City Mountain, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.
|Northeast Value Pass
|$600
|Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Stowe, Mount Snow, and Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Wildcat, Attitash, Crotched, Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire; Seven Springs, Liberty, Whitetail, Roundtop in Pennsylvania and more.
|Epic DayPass
|Customizable
|Skiers and riders can build their own pass – choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether or not to include Restricted Peak Dates.
Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Examples:All Resorts Access: Ski or ride at resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from $93 per day32 Resorts Access: Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from $71 per day22 Resorts Access: Ski or ride at local ski areas from $44 per day
|Epic Military Active and Retired Pass
|$172
|To honor the service of Vail Mountain’s founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.
The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42* resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort* in Switzerland – for $172 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents.
|Epic Military Veteran Pass
|$561
|Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $561. Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42* resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Mountain, Keystone Resort, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort* in Switzerland.
*Subject to the close of the acquisition of Crans-Montana Mountain Resort.
New for the 2024/25 Winter Season
Epic Pass Benefits for the 2024/25 Winter Season
[1] Epic FlexPay T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 is required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.