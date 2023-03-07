Vail Resorts launches Epic Pass sales for 2023-24

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release on the kickoff of sales for its Epic Pass season pass product for the 2023-24 ski season:
The only thing better than locking in your Epic Pass, is locking in your Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year. So, heads up skiers and riders – 2023/24 Epic Pass options are now available to purchase, and with new benefits and experiences. If you love to ski Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe, Seven Springs and more great resorts, there has never been a better time to be an Epic Pass Holder.
For the upcoming 2023/24 winter season, benefits of being an Epic Pass Holder include:
|Pass
|Launch Price
|Benefits
|Epic Pass
|$909
|Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride.
|Epic Local Pass
|$676
|Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as peak restricted days access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.
|Northeast Value Pass
|$555
|Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo, Wildcat and Seven Springs.
|Epic Day Pass
|Customizable
|Skiers and riders can build their own pass, choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether or not to include peak restricted days.
Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Examples:All Resorts Access: Ski or ride at resorts like Vail, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from $86 per day32 Resorts Access: Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from $66 per day22 Resorts Access: Ski or ride at local ski areas from $41 per day
|Epic Military Pass
|$159
|To honor the service of Vail Mountain’s founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.
The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis – for $159 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $519.
Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional passes, on the Epic Pass website.
